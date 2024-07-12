Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: Date, Time, Streaming Info, Fight Card- a Complete Fan Guide

The Mike Tyson encounter might have fizzled out for Jake Paul but with BKFC middleweight champ, Mike Perry stepping in as Tyson’s replacement, the hype is still real.

A look at the calendar reveals that there’s only about a week left before the fight. So here’s a complete fan guide to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing event to help the followers keep track of its key details.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: Venue, Date and Time

Despite being excited about the Paul vs. Tyson fight, a large chunk of fans didn’t want to watch ‘Iron Mike’ fight ‘The Problem Child’ because of the 30-year age gap between the two.

S0 ‘Platinum’ Perry’s entry into the scene was nothing less than a treat to them.

Both Paul and Perry will have to fly down the southeast of the US for the encounter as the authorities have elected the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida as its venue.

Fans also need to note that the initial fight of the event will begin at 9 pm (ET)/ 2 am (BST), while the ring walks for the Paul vs. Perry fight will commence at 12 am (ET)/5 am (UK).

It’s also quite understandable that several fans will desire to witness the encounter live from the seats of the Amalie Arena. So, here’s how they can secure their tickets to the event.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: Cost of tickets and how to get them

While many have already secured their seats in the Amalie Arena for the 20 July-based encounter, the ones still in pursuit don’t need to worry either. There are two easy methods through which they can still reserve seats in the Florida-based arena and enjoy the main event of the night.

A visit to the ‘Events and Tickets’ section of Amalie Arena’s official website will get the fans to the promotional page of the eventwhere they have to click on the ‘Buy Tickets’ tab

This will redirect them to ‘Ticketmaster’s’ website where they would be able to get their tickets after following a few more simple steps.

Alternatively, they can also log in to the ‘Ticketmaster’ website directly and search for “Paul vs. Perry”. A click on the ‘Find Tickets’ option of the appearing page will get them to the same section that the ‘Buy Tickets’ option of Amalie Arena’s official website redirected fans to.

However, the most important factor to note is that the prices of tickets lie within the range of $20 to $5k, depending upon the position of the seats.

While it can be a bit on the expensive side, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry encounter is far from being the only fight one will get to witness for their money.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: Full fight card and PPV details

A look at the entire fight card of the event revealed that there are eight other enthralling encounters scheduled for the night of 20 July.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry (main event)

Amanda Serrano vs Stevie Morgan (co-main event)

Tony Aguilar vs Corey Marksman

Ashton Sylve vs Lucas Bahdi

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs Uriah Hall

Shadasia Green vs Natasha Spence

Angel Barrientes vs Edwin Rodriguez

Alexis Chaparro vs Kevin Hill

Ariel Perez vs Dane Guerrero

The Paul vs. Perry event is expected to be watched by fans all around the world. But every single person won’t be able to visit the Amalie Arena to enjoy the action through their eyes.

This is why all such fans need to note the methods by which they can enjoy the live broadcast of the fight through their screens.

Fans will hence need an active DAZN subscription to enjoy the action. But that’s not all. An additional PPV cost, which would be different for different countries, also needs to be paid to enjoy the full action of the event.

So, you in or what?