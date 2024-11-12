Jake Paul Eyes Canelo Alvarez as Next Big Fight After Predicting Knockout Win Over Mike Tyson

Shocking as it is, Jake Paul doesn’t believe ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is the pinnacle of his boxing career. There is another fight he’s been wanting since he transitioned from being YouTube to boxing. It’s WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez.

Initially, this ambition was seen as a joke but with every passing fight, the possibility of ‘The Problem Child’ actually fighting Alvarez increases. And he doesn’t want an exhibition fight either.

As a ‘full-time boxer’, Paul has expressed his desire to compete for championships well.

On a podcast episode with former bantamweight Sean O’Malley, Paul revealed how was going to piggyback off a KO win against Tyson to set up his dream fight,

“This moment (Knocking out Tyson) will prove that I’m the face of boxing, the largest attraction….Me vs. Canelo…..is arguably even bigger than me vs. Tyson, It makes so much sense, Canelo is on his way out.”

To fight Canelo, one has to leave a slew of defeated boxers behind them. And while Jake does have that, a lot of those boxers in his case are retired mixed martial artists like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, neither of whom were even primarily strikers in their prime.

The only time ‘The Problem Child‘ fought a boxer of his own age and caliber was when he lost to Tommy Fury in 2023.

So the wild idea of wanting to take Canelo’s spot as the biggest draw in boxing by beating him in the ring might just be a wild idea after all.

But first, he’s got to get past Mike Tyson. Tyson’s 58 but like they say in the MCU, ‘fat Thor’ is still Thor.

Lennox Lewis predicts Paul vs. Tyson

Despite Jake’s confidence, Lewis believes Tyson is going to be too bitter a pill for the YouTuber-turned-boxer to swallow.

In an interview with Sky Sports Boxing, the legend spoke about how Tyson’s skills were going to put Jake in a world of hurt.

“I was thinking that Jake Paul was going to be in trouble because Mike Tyson knows how to throw great body punches, great head shots, we just have to see if he can do them in the ring.”

Lewis also spoke about the general consensus about ‘Iron‘ being too old to be fighting. Despite his own difference with Tyson, the Brit believes that although it is hard, it isn’t something that ‘Iron Mike’ can not handle.