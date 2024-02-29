Jake Paul Pitches Canelo Alvarez Fight as ‘Top 5 Sporting Event’ Amidst Opponent Search

This weekend Jake Paul takes on Ryan Bourland in what will be his tenth fight as a professional. Paul has carefully orchestrated his career in the sport of boxing and is now one of the biggest names in the sport. However, in Paul’s mind, there is no ceiling to what he can achieve in the sport. Apart from achieving world champion status, Paul also wants to break financial records in the sport. While he might not break any records with Ryan Bourland, a future target for Paul can definitely make him a lot of money, as he revealed on YouTube.

Advertisement

On more than one occasion now, Paul has called out world champion Canelo Álvarez. According to Paul, it is the biggest fight that can be made in the sport of boxing right now.

He doubled down on this claim in a recent interaction with the media following an open workout. When asked about Canelo Álvarez and if that fight is still a target for him, he said,

Advertisement

“I don’t think so, it should be top five and I think it will happen at some point. I’ve been talking about that for a couple of years now, Canelo has brought it up so it makes sense. He is coming to the end of his career where he is going to want to make a lot of money. He left PBC. So, Canelo once again, I want to fight you brother, let’s make it happen. You can run, but you can’t hide.”

Jake Paul gives his verdict on Tyreek Hill

Alvarez recently parted ways with the PBC after signing a three-fight deal last year. The Mexican champion completed just one of the three fights he was supposed to have under the PBC. He outpointed Jermell Charlo comfortably last year to further extend his win streak. Talking about the ones who want to fight him, Jake Paul had a message for Tyreek Hill.

The ‘Problem Child’ is no stranger to getting called out by a number of people each week. However, the latest call out came out of left field not just for Paul but for combat sports in general.



Super Bowl winning wide receiver, Tyreek Hill recently called out Jake Paul for a fight. Hill is one of the best and the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL right now. When asked about the call out, Paul stated that he would be in to fight Hill. However, he warned Hill that he will face the same ending as Nate Robinson.