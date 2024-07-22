Jake Paul Offers Mike Perry ‘Bo Nickal Type’ Partnership at Betr in Response to Conor McGregor Firing Him

Jake Paul has a job opening for Mike Perry at Betr now that he has been fired from the BKFC. After his loss to Jake this weekend, Conor McGregor Tweeted that he was firing Perry on behalf of the promotion. Widely considered the face of BKFC, ‘Platinum’ will now have to take his talents elsewhere, and ‘The Problem Child’ appears to have a solution to that.

Things just seem to be going from bad to worse for Perry. First, he lost to Jake, then he lost his contract with the BKFC, and now his opponent is pitying him and offering him a job.

Interestingly, the fight didn’t seem that tough for Jake as immediately after his win, ‘The Problem Child’ went to film a podcast episode with his brother. During the episode, the brothers addressed Perry’s situation, which is when Jake came up with an effective solution, saying,

“Mike Perry since you got fired by Conor McGregor from the BKFC, we will hire you into Betr as a partnership….Like a Bo Nickal type partnership, we can maybe start a podcast with him.”

Although Logan jokingly remarked how philanthropic it was of his brother to offer Perry a job hours after he got fired from the BKFC, the thought of a podcast with Perry and Paul does sound fun. Both fighters are known for their humorous trash-talk, and such a podcast is sure to entertain many a fight fan worldwide.

In the meantime, the younger Paul brother has been beefing with McGregor on social media, although the YouTuber-turned-boxer is not too concerned with the Irishman at present.

Paul does not care much for McGregor’s callouts

Although McGregor has been going off on Paul following his victory over Perry, the Ohio native believes that the Irishman will never step into the ring with him. In fact, during an interview with The Schmo, ‘The Problem Child’ called McGregor a keyboard warrior and even accused him of not being his “own boss,” saying,

“Conor McGregor, I don’t really care to chat about. He’s on Twitter, he’s on his yacht, but he’s not in the ring f*cking winning….At the end of the day he’s not his own boss.”

Jake Paul thinks Conor McGregor is all talk ️ pic.twitter.com/9A92hBnzI9 — betr (@betr) July 21, 2024

Although ‘The Problem Child’ wants to fight McGregor, he is unsure of whether the Irishman will switch to boxing again since he is still under contract with the UFC. However, ‘The Notorious’ has done so before and Dana White would allow for such a fight if the money was right. Hence, only time can tell if the pair will end up facing each other in the future.