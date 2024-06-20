Jake Paul Claims Conor McGregor’s Internet Persona and No Fight Wins Diminished His Superstar Power

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul believes ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor’s hype is dying down. The 27-year-old recently labeled the former two-division champion as an “embarrassment,” for not having won a fight in ‘six or seven years’.

On Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour podcast to promote his upcoming boxing match against Mike Perry, ‘The Problem Child’ talked about how the Irishman was ruining his own legacy with drugs and his online personna. Calling McGregor a maniac, the younger Paul brother said that he was feeling sympathetic for ‘The Notorious’ and claimed that the latter had lost his mind.

“I don’t think people really care about him… there are new sheriffs in town, he hasn’t fought, he hasn’t won a fight in what six-seven years… He is embarrassing himself, he’s ruining his legacy with all the drugs and the way he looks online. He has lost his mind, he is a maniac and… man I feel bad for the guy now.”

With Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry also joining Paul on the show, Helwani had to spice things up and asked the bare knuckled beast if he wanted McGregor in attendance for their upcoming bout on July 20th.

While both Perry and Paul wanted the Irish superstar to be in attendance, Paul, who has never been too shy of talking about the UFC went after Conor and basically called him irrelevant.

Though he did not mention McGregor’s canceled UFC 303 main event, Paul did point out that the former UFC champion’s last win in the octagon was years ago and underlined his point that the ‘Mystic Mac’ show was well and truly over.

However, despite all the McGregor trash talk, it wasn’t the Irishman that Paul wanted to face inside an octagon.

Jake Paul wants Mike Perry in the Octagon

Paul is making his MMA debut with PFL, confirmed by the company’s president Donn Davis. But a date has not yet been revealed for his debut as the 27-year-old is quite busy now with his boxing obligations.

However, Paul is very much ready to step up things and meet Perry in the octagon or even go to Perry’s realm in BKFC (ill advised, to be fair).

When asked about the chances of a two-fight deal, Paul got candid and revealed his thoughts.

“I think me and Perry in MMA or bare knuckle is very interesting, let’s see what happens July 20th and I’m down, I want to do an MMA fight and Perry is actually a good opponent for MMA and maybe bare knuckle, I haven’t thought about it but I’m down.”

Deeming himself a “crazy motherf***r” Paul said he didn’t mind the Mike Perry fight. However, given how Perry fights usually end up, especially ones where he has no gloves, Paul will have to be a ‘crazy motherf**ker’ to take him on.