Jake Paul Says Goodbye to ‘Pizza’ Amidst Speculation Over Scrapped Mike Tyson Fight: “Fun Being Fat”

Jake Paul recently announced that he was giving up Pizza since his fight against Mike Tyson has been postponed. Pizza constituted an important part of Paul’s diet as he was bulking up to meet heavyweight standards. However, owing to Tyson’s recent medical scare, the fight had to be delayed, and Paul felt compelled to go down in weight to take on other opponents.

Jake Paul usually fights in the cruiserweight division. However, he will have to go down in weight if he has to fight KSI, who wants to fight him at 185 lbs in December. Nevertheless, in the wake of all the rumors, ‘The Problem Child’ shared a photo of him looking visibly leaner already with the caption,

"No more heavyweight eating for Mike Tyson for the next few weeks. Bye bye pizza:(. Back down to 219 already. It was fun being fat :( I will miss you fat jakey you were so cute and fluffy"

No more heavyweight eating for Mike Tyson for the next few weeks. Bye bye pizza:(. Back down to 219 already It was fun being fat 🙁 I will miss you fat jakey you were so cute and fluffy pic.twitter.com/d9ADOmoYg0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 4, 2024

From the looks of it, Jake Paul is preparing to move back down in weight for his next fight. However, with no official confirmation yet, his next opponent remains a mystery. In the meantime, ‘The Problem Child’ poked fun at Dana White after the recent Conor McGregor UFC 303 doubts.

Jake Paul claps back at Dana White for celebrating the cancellation of the Mike Tyson fight

UFC President Dana White seemed quite amused about Jake Paul’s delayed fight against Mike Tyson and claimed it left him speechless for the first time in his life. White even insisted that did not want to anger Tyson who does not like it whenever he talks about the fight. However, amidst the looming doubts surrounding UFC 303, Paul found the perfect way to clap back at White,

"People keep asking me about Conor McGregor / UFC 303. Obviously, I know a lot about it, but I'm not going to talk about it publicly For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something"

People keep asking me about Conor McGregor / UFC 303 Obviously, I know a lot about it, but I’m not going to talk about it publicly For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something. That’s their world, and you know, they get pissed at me every time I… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 4, 2024

Apart from getting back at White with a cryptic comment, Paul also spoke about how karma never spares anyone and the UFC president would regret celebrating the cancellation of the boxing fight. Interestingly, White is yet to reply to Paul’s comments, as he appears to be really busy with the rumors and speculations surrounding McGregor’s performance at UFC 303.