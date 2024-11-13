Jake Paul to Sport $1 Million Outfit for Mike Tyson Showdown Setting Boxing’s Most Expensive Gear Record

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boxer and influencer Jake Paul before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Having donned some incredibly expensive gear before, Jake Paul claims his outfit for the Tyson fight will break all previous records. ‘The Problem Child’ knows this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so he is making the most of it by spending $1 million on his attire.

Speaking on the Talk Tuah podcast, the younger Paul brother has claimed that this new outfit would be the most expensive in the history of boxing.

“It’s $1 million, it costs a pretty penny and it’s pretty shiny.”

Paul also announced that he would be driving a ‘certain vehicle’ during his walkout but right now, he’s playing that card really close to his chest.

“The rest you’re gonna have to wait and see. The song is sort of related to Mike Tyson’s career and a film that he did.

Boxing has a tradition of fighters gearing up in fancy extraordinary outfits during their walkouts. But Paul is of a different nature altogether.

It is ‘The Problem Child’s‘ MO to do things out of the box as a part of his carefully crafted character, as was evident when he did open workouts ahead of this weekend’s fight dressed up as a chicken.

Jake’s many gimmicks

Paul didn’t just don a rooster head but also wore a shirt with the words ‘El Gallo’, meaning ‘The Rooster’ printed on it. Is this the sign of a new nickname? It is certainly catchier than ‘The Problem Child’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

He has also been taking his ‘Iron’ Mike cosplay very seriously, getting a fat suit made for himself ahead of the fight, and even getting the iconic Tyson tattoo on his face.

Earlier in the year when he fought BKFC veteran Mike Perry after Tyson had to pull out due to an illness, Paul walked into the Amalie Arena in a gladiator outfit.

He even made it to the Sphere for UFC Noche to witness Sean O’Malley defending his bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili despite having been banned from all the promotion’s events by Dana White.

How did he do it? By putting on a beard (another one) and using good hair and makeup to disguise himself. And in a feat of unbridled bravado, he posted it on social media as well.

And that went viral as well.

Dana White banned Jake Paul from UFC events so he snuck into the Sphere in disguise pic.twitter.com/gtwR02oycy — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 15, 2024

Like him or hate him, the younger Paul brother is certainly a way to get everyone’s attention. How else would a former Disney actor turned YouTube celebrity with questionable content suddenly find himself at the top of the boxing game, garnering views that traditional superstars haven’t been able to?