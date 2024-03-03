Ryan Garcia Accuses Jake Paul of Disrespecting Boxing, Vows to End His Career Despite Early Assistance

YouTuber turned Jake Paul secured his ninth professional win in the sport earlier today. The ‘Problem Child’ secured yet another first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland to move to 9-1. Paul faced a lot of criticism from fans as well as fighters leading up to the fight for his choice of opponents. However, since securing a first-round knockout win, Paul has received a challenge from a former friend who helped him improve his skills in the sport. Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia took to Twitter to voice his frustrations about Jake Paul.

Following Paul’s win, Garcia put out a tweet saying,

“Okay enough, it’s on I’m going to have to do this! I’m going to end this JAKE PAUL BOXING THING. BRING IT ON JAKE IM DEAD FUCKING SERIOUS F*CK YOU! HIT MY TEAM U.”

However, this was not enough for Garcia. In order to get his point across further, the 25-year-old also put out a voice note on Twitter where he stated that he felt bad for introducing Paul to the sport of boxing. He said,

“I can’t, I can’t do this sh*t. I feel so f*king bad for introducing Jake Paul to boxing. I fked up, I can’t allow this to happen. I can’t, I can’t, he is disrespecting my sport. He is disrespecting everything, call my team Jake, f*k you.”



‘King’ was one of the first professional boxers to embrace influencers, such as Paul stepping into the world of boxing. Even today, Garcia is seen helping out the likes of streamers such as N3on and Sneako. However, it appears as though Garcia wants to put an end to something he might have started. But Jake Paul is not the one to sit back. He, too, responded to Garcia’s statements.

Jake Paul responds to Ryan Garcia’s call outs

Following his win over Ryan Bourland, the ‘Problem Child’ was asked about Ryan Garcia’s comments. Paul had a few things to say on the same. For starters, the 27-year-old requested Garcia to “chill out”. He stated that there was a huge line of people who want to face him and that Garcia was acting desperate. Paul also suggested that Garcia is not completely sober and his behavior is being influenced by drugs.



Furthermore, Paul also blasted Garcia for suggesting he is a millionaire when, according to Paul, he has had only one money fight in his career so far. While the back and forth between the two is interesting for the fans, a fight seems highly unlikely given the difference in weight.