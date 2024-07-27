KSI Feels ‘Proud’ of Teammate Mo Syed’s Incredible Body Transformation After Winning £1 Million Fitness Bet Against Deji

KSI Logan Paul s PRIME Pop-Up in Piccadilly Circus, London, UK, on 10th November 2023 KSI launches the KSI Logan Paul s PRIME Pop-Up in Piccadilly Circus, London, UK, on 10th November 2023, Credit:James Shaw Avalon UNITED KINGDOM, LONDON, London Copyright: xJamesxShawx xAvalonx 0821116025

YouTuber turned boxer KSI credits boxing for turning his life around. Olajide Olatunji first stepped into the ring against Joe Weller in February 2018. Since discovering the benefits of being fit, KSI has encouraged the people around him to get fit as well. While his brother Deji might have not passed the test, KSI lauded another team member for his 39-lbs weight loss.

Mo Syed took to Twitter to share progress with fans on his weight loss journey. In one picture, Syed weighed 200 pounds. Fast forward to 10 months later and Syed is completely unrecognizable having lost almost 40-pounds in 10 months. And he’s not done, he is still working on his fitness.

KSI replied to the tweet saying,

“So proud of you bro.”

So proud of you bro ❤️ https://t.co/dERoyzCelO — ksi (@KSI) July 26, 2024



For the uninitiated, Syed is the managing director of M5 Digital Ltd. He is a video editor and is primarily responsible for editing videos of KSI as well as other members of the Sidemen such as Miniminter.

Syed also edits videos for the main Sidemen YouTube channel and has been working with KSI for the better part of a decade now. Therefore, it is safe to say Syed is a long-time member of his team.

Unfortunately, while Syed lost 40-pounds without any monetary incentives, KSI’s brother failed to accomplish the task even with a $1 million reward on the line.

How did Deji fumble a $1 million bet from KSI?

During an episode of their podcast, the Sidemen were joined by Deji and the latter’s fitness came up for discussion. His older brother KSI urged him to get fitter and to make things sweeter, offered a whopping $1 million if the the YouTuber got 6 pack abs by 2024.

Unfortunately, that date has now come and gone and Deji is not richer by a million dollars.

During a live strean, the younger Olatunji took off his t-shirt and KSI was not happy with what he saw.

He then asked the audience in the chat to vote if Deji gets the million dollars or not. Despite the poll leaning in favor of Deji getting the money, KSI refused to pay his brother and that was that!