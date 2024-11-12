Logan Paul Caught Off Guard as Fans Root for Mike Tyson to Knockout Jake Paul

Logan Paul was in India over the weekend but to his shock, while they love the YouTuber turned WWE superstar, the country thinks very little of his brother, Jake.

‘The Maverick’, alongside his business partners KSI and Mr Beast have traveled to the South East Asian country to promote Prime Hydration and Feastables. They hosted a meet and greet and naturally, thousands of people gathered in Mumbai to watch the trio and interact with them.

However, out of the blue, the crowd started chanting ‘f*ck Jake Paul‘. Logan tried defending him but to no avail.

“Ay what are you saying about my brother right there?….And who thinks my brother is going to knock Mike Tyson the f*ck out?”

The crowd then turned on Logan. To his surprise, they loved Mike Tyson over there.

It shouldn’t be that surprising to anyone with more knowledge about the country though. There are generations who have grown up hearing stories about the great Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. So to expect any rational boxing fan to boo for Tyson was poor judgment, to say the least.

This is all fun and games of course, but none of it will matter when’ Iron Mike’ takes on The Problem Child inside the ring on November 15.

Tyson will feed Jake’s pigeon to his falcon

Jake has been trying to mess with Tyson’s head with callouts for a while now. Tyson has been rather dismissive of them all for months now, but with the fight date closing in, the former heavyweight champion of the world is also getting more intense every day.

This hasn’t stopped Jake though.

Despite knowing his soft spot for the bird, the younger Paul brother gifted the boxer a pigeon. Tyson simply looked at it and let Jake know that it was just falcon food,

“It looks like a low-budget pedigree….I’ll feed it to my falcon.”

So yes, it would appear Mike Tyson is not playing anymore, he seems to have flipped a switch, making it a much scarier prospect than it was, even a couple of weeks ago. Surely at almost 60, he’s not the same man from the 80’s. But then again, only November 15 can put that to the test.