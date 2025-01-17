Logan Paul Ready to ‘Step Away’ From WWE for a While as Conor McGregor Fuels Fight Talks: ‘This Can and Will Happen’

Logan Paul might be trading his bright yellow WWE gear for boxing gloves. The reason? A phone call from Conor McGregor. McGregor had talked about the fight weeks ago on Twitter but the matter had since been gathering dust. Interestingly, Logan, too had been uncharacteristically quiet about it. However, things seemed to be picking up pace now.

McGregor simply Logan know that this fight “can and will happen“. Logan, who had last fought against McGregor’s ‘old friend’ Dillon Danis in a boxing ring, seemed elated after the call.

“If Conor McGregor wants to fight, we are running it. I mean bro, it’s an epic fight. I would love to. It would be something I would step away from WWE for a second to go do.”

Conor McGregor told Logan Paul on a phone call that their boxing match will happen pic.twitter.com/jqm9cO8SDE — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 16, 2025

And why wouldn’t he? McGregor had earlier suggested that the boxing match would be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at the behest of the Ambani family with the fighters making $250 million. It is being assumed that the amount was for each of them. At least Logan is!

“If Nick Khan matches that ($250 million), I’ll stay in the WWE,” Paul joked, referencing the WWE CEO.

While the fight isn’t set in stone, Paul hinted that McGregor’s challenge might be a move to force Dana White’s hand since the former UFC champion is still under contract with the MMA promotion, he can’t take part in external fights without their approval.

If this bout does come to life, it promises to be nothing short of a spectacle. Unfortunately, White doesn’t think it will happen

White promises McGregor’sUFC return this fall

McGregor and Logan might be planning Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure but White is simply smirking it off. Literally!

When the bossman was asked if Logan was actually fighting McGregor, all he could do was laugh it off, in a dismissive tone, reminding everyone that McGregor was still fighting for the UFC.

“No, Hopefully Conor McGregor returns in the fall of this year.”

Dana White said Conor McGregor will NOT be boxing Logan Paul or KSI and hopes he returns to the UFC in the fall pic.twitter.com/NJu2RVjLCf — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 15, 2025

McGregor is the biggest star in the UFC and White is currently sitting on a gold mine that will be his return to the octagon after 3 years. McGregor last fought in 2021 at UFC 257, where he lost to Dustin Poirier by a TKO after getting his leg broken in half.

He has since found himself embroiled in one controversy after another. While his personal life has one too often made the news cycle, his professional career has since also been marred by promises of fighting Michael Chandler on multiple occasions but pulling out at the 11th hour.

So be it the Logan Paul boxing match or a return to the octagon in 2025, the former champion will be hoping to let his fighting make the news for a change.