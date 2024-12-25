mobile app bar

‘Imma Ride With Conor’: UFC Star Confident McGregor Beats Logan Paul in Potential Boxing Match

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Conor McGregor (L), Logan Paul (R)

Conor McGregor (L), Logan Paul (R)

Credits: IMAGN

UFC veteran Michael ‘The Menace’ Johnson is throwing his support behind Conor McGregor in a potential boxing showdown with Logan Paul. Speaking on the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, Johnson expressed confidence in McGregor’s ability to handle the YouTuber-turned-boxer in the ring.

“Yeah, Imma ride with Conor on that one just because, I mean, Logan ain’t gonna outbox him.”

McGregor himself teased this fight on Twitter. According to MMA scribe Ariel Helwani, Logan’s brother Jake was the first choice for the fight but since they couldn’t come to an agreement, it appears Logan has been asked to step in.


Interestingly, both McGregor and Logan have shared the ring with the same opponent, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. While neither managed to topple the undefeated champ, McGregor’s performance in their 2017 fight drew praise, as he held his own for 10 rounds before Mayweather secured a TKO victory.

On the other hand, Paul’s 2021 exhibition match with Mayweather was a far less competitive affair, with the YouTuber mostly relying on his size advantage to survive the fight.

For Johnson, this history is part of why he’s so confident in McGregor. The Irishman’s striking background, honed over years in MMA, combined with his past boxing experience, gives him an edge that Logan likely won’t be able to match.

That’s not the only prediction Johnson gave while he was on the podcast. Co-host Mac Mally popped up the question of who would win in a dirty boxing fight between McGregor and BKFC star Mike Perry.

Johnson predicts McGregor vs. Perry

A dirty boxing match with set rules between McGregor and Perry is sure to be a bloody affair. But Johnson believes Perry wins this contest due to his style to fighting. While Mcgregor, at least in his prime was about keeping his distance and only closing in for the kill shot, Perry has historically relished getting up close and personal during the course of a fight.

“Not even because we’re doing the interview, Imma go with Mike Perry…You’re the most dangerous inside fighter… Conor ain’t tryna fight that close.”

Perry and McGregor haven’t gotten along since the former lost his boxing match with Jake after replacing Mike Tyson on short notice. The Irishman, who is now part owner of the BKFC had informed Perry on Twitter that he no longer had a job at the company. So a fight between the two would be intensely personal.


Perry, however, has questioned whether fans would even get to see McGregor fight again. ‘The Notorious’ has only been teasing fights and not really delivering on his promises adding fuel to the ongoing speculation about McGregor’s next move.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these