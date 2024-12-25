‘Imma Ride With Conor’: UFC Star Confident McGregor Beats Logan Paul in Potential Boxing Match

UFC veteran Michael ‘The Menace’ Johnson is throwing his support behind Conor McGregor in a potential boxing showdown with Logan Paul. Speaking on the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, Johnson expressed confidence in McGregor’s ability to handle the YouTuber-turned-boxer in the ring.

“Yeah, Imma ride with Conor on that one just because, I mean, Logan ain’t gonna outbox him.”

McGregor himself teased this fight on Twitter. According to MMA scribe Ariel Helwani, Logan’s brother Jake was the first choice for the fight but since they couldn’t come to an agreement, it appears Logan has been asked to step in.

‼️ The Ambani family originally prioritised Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor in India [Via – @arielhelwani on YT]pic.twitter.com/UHC8Hoakw7 — IFN (@IfnBoxing) December 20, 2024



Interestingly, both McGregor and Logan have shared the ring with the same opponent, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. While neither managed to topple the undefeated champ, McGregor’s performance in their 2017 fight drew praise, as he held his own for 10 rounds before Mayweather secured a TKO victory.

On the other hand, Paul’s 2021 exhibition match with Mayweather was a far less competitive affair, with the YouTuber mostly relying on his size advantage to survive the fight.

For Johnson, this history is part of why he’s so confident in McGregor. The Irishman’s striking background, honed over years in MMA, combined with his past boxing experience, gives him an edge that Logan likely won’t be able to match.

That’s not the only prediction Johnson gave while he was on the podcast. Co-host Mac Mally popped up the question of who would win in a dirty boxing fight between McGregor and BKFC star Mike Perry.

Johnson predicts McGregor vs. Perry

A dirty boxing match with set rules between McGregor and Perry is sure to be a bloody affair. But Johnson believes Perry wins this contest due to his style to fighting. While Mcgregor, at least in his prime was about keeping his distance and only closing in for the kill shot, Perry has historically relished getting up close and personal during the course of a fight.

“Not even because we’re doing the interview, Imma go with Mike Perry…You’re the most dangerous inside fighter… Conor ain’t tryna fight that close.”

Perry and McGregor haven’t gotten along since the former lost his boxing match with Jake after replacing Mike Tyson on short notice. The Irishman, who is now part owner of the BKFC had informed Perry on Twitter that he no longer had a job at the company. So a fight between the two would be intensely personal.

CONOR MCGREGOR FIRES MIKE PERRY FROM BKFC FOR LOSING TO JAKE PAUL pic.twitter.com/n4BtFjJWyF — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) July 21, 2024



Perry, however, has questioned whether fans would even get to see McGregor fight again. ‘The Notorious’ has only been teasing fights and not really delivering on his promises adding fuel to the ongoing speculation about McGregor’s next move.