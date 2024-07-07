Mike Perry Adopts Kobe Bryant’s ‘Be Undeniable’ Mindset to Take on Jake Paul

Mike Perry used late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant’s mantra to become an undeniable rival for Jake Paul. ‘Platinum’ recently appeared in an interview with ESPN MMA’s Andreas Hale where he detailed how his hard work made him someone whom ‘The Problem Child’ couldn’t neglect as Mike Tyson’s replacement.

After securing the fight successfully, Perry is now looking forward to putting forward a superb performance on 20 July. But he’s also taking inspiration from Kobe’s story to get the job done.

A major failure in Bryant’s first NBA season in 1996-97 had him making up his mind to become a household name in the sport.

The late LA Lakers icon refused to give in to the setback and “worked” really hard to just get better at his craft. He knew that his future was laced to this sport, and he would have to work harder than everyone if he wanted to be on the top.

Perry’s interview revealed that he had also done more of the same to earn a stature like Bryant in BKFC. This is why he became an “undeniable” choice for Paul.

“There’s something that Kobe [Bryant] said. He said, ‘Be undeniable’. I’ve been undeniable [like Bryant] for the past couple of years, winning and talking and saying the right things. I’ve been calling Jake out, and he had no choice but to oblige to my callout.”

But his fight against ‘The Problem Child’ will be fought under different rules which might cause ‘Platinum’ some trouble.

Will Mike Perry’s victory run continue inside the ring as well?

Perry has never tasted defeat after he decided to end to his UFC tenure for redder pastures in bare knuckle fighting.

The current BKFC middleweight champ is on a victory run with a 5-0 record in David Feldman’s promotion. But things will be a bit different during the Perry vs. Paul encounter than what ‘Platinum’ is used to be in.

Boxing and BKFC fights just happen to have vastly different rules.

Now Perry wouldn’t mind the boxing gloves on his hands despite being used to bare-knuckle fights but the encounter will be much longer than the three-round BKFC fights. This might be a major worrying point for Perry as his lungs will truly be tested for the first time since he joined BKFC.

Now of course, it’s going to be difficult. But Perry is a world champion, and Jake, for all his credits, is a YouTuber who boxes mostly old men.

Besides, the ‘be undeniable’ mindset that Perry has adopted would provide him with an extra zeal to give his best against him.