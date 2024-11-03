Mike Tyson Finally Addresses His Viral Hasbulla Video, Admits He Thought ‘Mini Khabib’ Was a Baby

Internet celebrity Hasbulla is a 22-year-old man but the first time he met Mike Tyson, the boxer picked him up and kissed him like a baby! A video of the same has also been viral for years now. Tyson has finally responded to it and caused a laughing riot by admitting that he thought the Russian influencer was a baby when they first interacted.

At the time, Hasbulla had a habit of punching people as a joke. He had done it from the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov to Shaquille O’Neal. But while those didn’t have much in the way of consequences, it made Tyson pick him up like a baby.

“I thought it was a baby, and I didn’t know, he was punching me. That’s how I am with children…He’s like 26 years old.”

The Russian has dwarfism but since he didn’t know that, Tyson then never mentioned it again or even acknowledged it because he felt embarrassed. Unfortunately, he’s now made the mistake of confessing on national TV!

Nate Diaz can’t stop laughing

Diaz watched the Tyson interview and as one can assume the real BMF had a real good time listening to the Hasbulla story!

This is hilarious pic.twitter.com/jWpf5TQu9y — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 3, 2024



Evidently, he couldn’t stop laughing!

Fans, of course, joined in on the fun. Many were just laughing at poor Hasbulla’s traumatized face as he struggled to get out of Tyson’s bear hug and said, “He hugged him AND nuzzled him“. Another man admittedly found it a lot more hilarious than intended as he claimed, “haha yeah i was pissing my pants at this last night“.

This person did a fairly accurate analysis of Hasbulla’s reaction as he got picked up by the boxer and said, “Little dude looks terrified in Mike’s arms.” Another man admitted he’s no better than the rest of us and claimed “I watch this multiple times every time it comes up…”

While as funny as it was, this guy still thought it was a bizarre thing to do to a random person, “if he really thought he was baby trying to hug and kiss a random Baby is weird just saying“.

Funnily enough, Tyson is set to face another baby (Jake Paul) as he makes a return to the boxing ring soon. Although, this one is 28 years old, taller than 6 ft, and has a habit of knocking out people in Tyson’s age group.