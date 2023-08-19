Hasbulla Supports Elon Musk’s $44,000,000,000 Investment and Jibes at Mark Zuckerberg: “Threads Is One of…”

Elon Musk purchased the popular social media platform Twitter for a staggering $44 billion last year. Following that, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made many adjustments to the platform. He also changed the name to X. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, which competes with Musk’s platform, released threads soon after that. This split people into two halves: those who favor Thread and those who support Musk’s X. The Russian social media phenomenon Hasbulla Magomedov appears to be on Musk’s side in this conflict.

Hasbulla, most known for his role in the world’s leading MMA company UFC, frequently gives his candid opinions on current events. Similarly, he recently addressed the Thread vs. X debate.

Hasbulla sides with Elon Musk

Thread, Mark Zuckerberg’s freshly developed social media platform, is considered a rival to Twitter (now X). This appears to have evolved into a real competition between Musk and Zuckerberg.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently stated on his official Twitter account that while there are some terrible things in the world, there are also many good things. He wrote, “Although there are some bad things in the world, remember that there are many good things too.”

Hasbulla, known as ‘Mini Khabib’, responded to his post by mocking the Meta CEO. In his response, the Russian social media star posted an AI-generated image of Mark Zuckerberg. And in the caption Hasbulla mocked Thread. He wrote:

“Threads is one of those bad things.”

Musk and Zuckerberg’s feud has escalated to the point where they have agreed to an MMA battle. Even while preparations for this fight are underway, it does not appear to be taking place anytime soon.

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Is it happening?

Many well-known MMA individuals expressed interest in training the tech giants immediately after they agreed to an MMA fight. Furthermore, Dana White, the president of the UFC, agreed to promote the fight under the UFC banner.

Even though Musk was interested earlier in making this fight, he has now turned his back on it. The Tesla CEO does not want the fight to take place under any MMA promotion. He has indicated that he will make it possible through Meta’s and X’s foundation.

However, Zuckerberg has other plans. He seems eager to do this fight in collaboration with renowned MMA promotions. As a result, things appear to be complicated at the time. Fans, on the other hand, are eagerly anticipating this mega-fight. As a result, it will be intriguing to watch how they pull it off.