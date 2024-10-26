“Gonna Fight in the Crowd”: Fans Dub Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik the ‘Real Main Event’ as Both Attend UFC 308

Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozikcould take a swing at each other and Ilia Topuria knocking out Max Holloway at UFC 308 would become a distant memory immediately.

The two social media content creators with a lot of bad blood between them were present in Abu Dhabi for the PPV but it seemed like the company couldn’t even seat them near each other.

Dana White, however, has shit down any questions about promoting violence between the two. Fortunately or otherwise, saner minds have prevailed as White has categorically refused to make those two put on a show.

Fans were clamoring to see the two jump each other. Some of them were so excited, they started expressing anciety in all caps-“SH*T ABDU AND HASBULLA GONNA FIGHT IN THE CROWD TONIGHT OR WHAT”

This fan believes Dana White will be making sure Hasbulla doesn’t slap another celebrity and said, “Dana babysitting Hasbulla for the night”

According to this fan, the real main event would be a fight between Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik if they just abandoned all hope of peace and just swung.

“The real main event”

One fan called out Rozik for running from the Hasbulla fight for a long time and asserted, “Rozik has been running from Hasbu forever. The GOAT lives”.

The GOAT lives indeed, and he was brave enough tp crash Dana White’s livestream.

Hasbulla getting away with stuff since forever

White was having the time of his life watching the UFC 308 event ringside. Stacked card, multiple unbeaten fighters, nobody broke a toe, nobody got the sniffles, double back fists, all made sense in the world for him. He might have even forgotten about tearing off the Francis Ngannou poster in his halls.

But Hasbulla can get away with stuff that Francis can’t. For example, the PFl heavyweight champion, despite ‘hitting harder than a Ford truck or a 12-pound sledgehammer swung full strength over the head’ cannot snatch White’s phone from his hands.

Given the blatant lies and change of narratives around Ngannou that White has been responsible for, the former UFC heavyweight champion should entitled to it. But he doesn’t, since boxing and PFL have made him more money than the UFC, so he can buy his own phone.

Unfortunately, it would appear that Hazbulla doesn’t need to. He can just use Mr. White’s phone and make a call to Hank Schrader for that matter. Mr. White wouldn’t understand anyway since all of it would be in Russian.

He still crashed the livestream by grabbing the phone from the UFC president.

There is a major language barrier between the pair though as the UFC president does not speak Russian. Hasbulla kept talking in Russian as White looked on, smiled, and read the comments.