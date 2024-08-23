Mike Tyson Returns to Commentary With His Son Ahead of Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson is just completing side quests at this point. The boxing legend recently announced that he will be in the commentary team for Cage Warriors 67, along with his son, Amir. Amir frequents commentary teams for various boxing events but this will be the first time the father and son duo will be commentating together.

Fans love Tyson for his raw, funny personality and having a big name such as his connected with Cage Warriors will definitely bring more eyes to the event. Besides, this will be sort of Tyson’s return to the public sphere since he had to be hospitalized and his boxing bout against Jake Paul had to be postponed to later in the year.

Quite eerily, the fight night takes place on Friday the 13th as Tyson joins in to be on the fun side of the desk while, his son, Amir deals with all the technicalities of the fight game having commentated for multiple big bouts in his career.

And fun is what Tyson plans to have when he takes on the younger Paul brother on 15 November.

Tyson on mushroom residue for Jake Paul fight

Tyson recently appeared on the Impaulsive podcast alongside Jake’s brother, Logan Paul. Naturally, the topic of the fight came up and as does, the former WWE United States champion asked ‘Iron’ Mike if he would be on shroom for the fight against his brother Jake.

Technically, no, he won’t be. Tyson then elaborated:

“Maybe if I’m not on mushrooms I’ll be on residue of mushrooms. I won’t be on mushrooms but I’ll be on a residue of mushrooms.”

BREAKING: Mike Tyson tells Logan Paul he will be on a drug similar to mushrooms during his bout with Jake Paul. Logan looked visibly worried for the rest of the podcast Will Mike Tyson be KO’d by Jake Paul? [Via: Impaulsive] pic.twitter.com/WrGM1YhMKp — Team Advance (@TeamAdvance4) August 20, 2024

Logan Paul looked visibly concerned after hearing this confession from Tyson. The former heavyweight champion has been very open about his ‘mushroom’ use. Now, whether it will help him or slow him down in his fight against Jake Paul is something the fans will have to wait and see.

Besides, the use of mushroom residue is not even in the top 10 list of concerns regarding the Tyson-Paul fight. It’s the fact that Tyson is 30 years older than Jake at 58. While he was a world champion of a monstrous repute, the last time he was as feared in the ring was in the 90s.