Mike Tyson Stunned by Kid’s Inappropriate ‘Body Count’ Question to Jake Paul: “Where’s This Kid’s Mother?”

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul recently held their promotional press conference for their July 20 showdown at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Ariel Helwani hosted the press conference and the first one on the mic was a young upcoming boxer. But his questions made Mike Tyson ask where his mother was.

The young kid asked Mike Tyson and Jake Paul how they compare boxers now and boxers from the 90s, both fighters answered the question with normal vigor.

However, things took a turn when the kid asked ‘The Problem Child’ who he thought had bigger b*lls and a higher body count. A stunned Tyson responded to the kid saying,

“Where is this kid’s mother?”

Both Mike Tyson and Jake Paul could not believe what they were hearing out of the kid’s mouth and just laughed it off. But the child rather impressed Ariel Helwani.

This wasn’t the only light-hearted moment at the press conference. When the media asked Tyson about the age difference, he jokingly talked about how he was ‘beautiful’ right now but his body was still sore.

On a more serious note, ‘Iron’ Mike had to warn the YouTuber that when they stepped in the ring all the pleasantries would be put behind them.

Mike Tyson warns Jake Paul to fight like his life depended on it

Mike Tyson is a different animal when he steps inside the boxing ring. For younger fans who have only seen him smoking marijuana and tell jokes on podcasts perhaps haven’t seen the terror he used to inspire in the 90s.

However, when he flips the switch, there is nowhere to go inside the ring. You will eat those punches, as many as he wants, and with each one, he aims to teleport you into the shadow realm.

During the press conference, he made sure Jake Paul knew what he had gotten himself into.

“I really like Jake a lot you know but once he’s in that ring he has to fight like his life is dependant on it coz it will be.”

Mike Tyson, even as he turns 58 before the fight, is no joke. The 30-year gap might mean that Tyson doesn’t have the legs anymore or the lungs to go as many rounds as Paul and maybe his joints would hurt days after the fight. But when that waist bends and the hips engage, those hands are going to seriously hurt.

Besides, Tyson is now calling himself ‘Titanium’ as opposed to ‘Iron’ Mike, to show that he can take his punches. But will he survive the bout July 20 live on Netflix? Will Paul?