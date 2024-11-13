Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Every Details: Fight Rules, Start Time in 20+ Countries, and Press Conference Date

As the buzz builds for the highly anticipated matchup between boxing legend Mike Tyson and social media star turned-boxer Jake Paul, there’s a clamoring for the key details leading up to fight night. Slated to take place at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, this showdown will stream for free on Netflix, bringing the action straight to your screen.

But since this is going to be a worldwide event, and unfortunately time zones exist, one must set their clock accordingly. Because people in the ’90s would be up all night to watch Tyson box.

People would set their alarm clocks like their lives depended on it. And sometimes, they would be late by a couple of minutes and the fight would be over because Tyson’s popped some poor fella’s head off in the first round.

So in that spirit, since everyone wants to see him do something similar but won’t say it for fear of jinxing it, here’s the start time of the event in 20+ countries across the world.

⁠Start Time In 20+ Countries

The final press conference of the event takes place on Wednesday, November 13, 7 p.m. Eastern time and 4 p.m. Pacific time. As for the rest of the event, here you go.

Country (Time Zone) Prelims Main Card USA (ET) 5:30 PM 8:00 PM Canada (ET) 5:30 PM 8:00 PM Mexico (CT) 4:30 PM 7:00 PM Brazil (BRT) 7:30 PM 10:00 PM Puerto Rico (AST) 5:30 PM 8:00 PM Argentina (ART) 7:30 PM 10:00 PM UK (GMT) 10:30 PM 1:00 AM (Nov 16) Ireland (GMT) 10:30 PM 1:00 AM (Nov 16) France (CET) 11:30 PM 2:00 AM (Nov 16) Italy (CET) 11:30 PM 2:00 AM (Nov 16) Spain (CET) 11:30 PM 2:00 AM (Nov 16) Russia (MSK) 1:30 AM (Nov 16) 4:00 AM (Nov 16) China (CST) 6:30 AM (Nov 16) 9:00 AM (Nov 16) Japan (JST) 7:30 AM (Nov 16) 10:00 AM (Nov 16) India (IST) 4:00 AM (Nov 16) 6:30 AM (Nov 16) UAE (GST) 9:30 PM 12:00 AM (Nov 16) Saudi Arabia (AST) 9:30 PM 12:00 AM (Nov 16) South Africa (SAST) 11:30 PM 2:00 AM (Nov 16) Australia (AEDT) 9:30 AM (Nov 16) 12:00 PM (Nov 16) New Zealand (NZDT) 11:30 AM (Nov 16) 2:00 PM (Nov 16)

A lot of celebrity fights are often exhibitions, so while there are rules, nobody really cares, because nobody really wins or loses. This is not one of those fights. This goes on the ledger for good. So what are the rules of engagement?

How long are the rounds for this fight?

Even though the fight is being called a “professional” match, it’s following a different format than the usual three-minute rounds for heavyweights. Each round will be just two minutes long.

This setup actually mirrors Tyson’s 2020 fight with Roy Jones Jr. Apparently, Tyson himself pushed for the shorter rounds—not because of his age, though! He says it’s all about keeping the pace high. “I wanted shorter rounds so there’d be more action,” Tyson explained.

“With only two minutes, we’ll be fighting non-stop.”

Knockouts

One of the strangest rules in Mike Tyson’s fight with Roy Jones Jr was the no-knockout rule, which pretty much guaranteed there’d be no explosive action—and, as expected, it ended in a slow, uneventful draw. But come Friday night, knockouts are back on the menu.

Both Tyson and Paul have posted clips of their sparring sessions where they’re dropping their partners, hinting they’re swinging for the fences.

The big question is: does Tyson still have that famous knockout power? And will Paul actually dare to knock out a legend, risking the backlash from Tyson fans everywhere?

Gloves

In a typical heavyweight fight, Tyson and Paul would be gearing up with 10oz gloves, but for some reason, they’ll be using 14oz gloves instead. These gloves have extra padding and are usually more for training and sparring, not real fights.

Even in Tyson’s fight with Roy Jones Jr, they used 12oz gloves, so this switch to 14oz adds an additional twist. It’s probably a safety thing, and it might actually make knockouts less likely. So, how’s this being scored then?

Scoring

If Tyson and Paul make it all the way to the final bell, the outcome will be decided by three ringside judges. Each judge will score each round 10-9 for one fighter unless there’s a knockdown, in which case the fighter who hits the canvas loses a point.

If a round is too close to call, judges can go with a 10-10 score. After all eight rounds, they’ll add up the scores to determine the winner.

So, who are you betting your money on?