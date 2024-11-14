Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Exploring Decision to Use 14-Ounce Gloves and Ditching Standard 10-Ounce Gloves

Nov 13, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Jake Paul (right) faces off with Mike Tyson (left) during a press conference at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to face off in a much-anticipated boxing match, but there’s a twist: the fighters will be wearing 14-ounce gloves instead of the usual 10-ounce ones used in professional bouts. While heavier gloves aren’t the norm, this choice was made with specific intentions in mind.

With more padding, the 14-ounce gloves offer added protection, likely aiming to reduce injury risks while keeping the match intense and competitive. This decision actually makes a lot of sense given Tyson’s age and medical condition.

At 58, Tyson isn’t quite the same powerhouse he was decades ago, and the extra padding in the 14-ounce gloves reduces the impact of each punch and helps to prevent serious injuries like cuts and bruises. The downside?

Heavier gloves could mean slightly less knockout power, so fans might see a bit more strategy and a little less brutal force. But overall, it’s a smart choice. But this isn’t the only change.

In order to account for Tyson’s age, there have been a few other moves have also been made to ensure the bout is fair for both parties.

Rules changed for Tyson-Paul pro bout

In men’s pro boxing, fights can go from four to 12 rounds, with each round set at the standard three minutes. Women, however, typically fight in two-minute rounds—a rule rooted in outdated views from the sport’s sanctioning bodies. But again, given Tyson’s advanced age, it does make sense. It will decrease fatigue and allow fighters to step in with more aggression, giving fans a fight they paid to see.

This fight’s set for the heavyweight division but has no weight limit, and is officially sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Mind you, Paul‘s last fight was in the Cruiserweight division and was capped at 200 pounds when he faced Mike Perry in July. For most of his early career, he fought around 185-190 pounds, sticking to Cruiserweight in his last three bouts. But for this matchup, he’s been steadily adding weight to his frame, officially stepping up to heavyweight for the first time.

So expect KOs!

But if Tyson and Paul make it to the final bell without one of them miraculously not knocking the other out, the outcome will be decided by the three ringside judges.

Each round will be scored 10-9 in favor of one fighter unless there’s a knockdown. If a knockdown does come to pass, the fighter who hits the canvas loses a point.

After the eight rounds, the judges will add up the scores to determine the winner.