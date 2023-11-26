Conor McGregor Sends Heartfelt Note to Irish Boxing Sensation Katie Taylor After Huge Success

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star that UFC has ever produced. From big money fetching fights, and unparalleled fame to multiple multi-million business ventures, his bling lifestyle speaks for itself.

But the fighter never got lost in it and always remembered to stay in with his Irish roots. He is often seen supporting fighters and other stars from his motherland Ireland.

He recently took to platform X and congratulated the Irish-born Katie Taylor on her incredible victory. McGregor praised Taylor on becoming Unified World Champion. He also reminded the world of her Irish descent and taking pride in it. He said,

“Two division, Irish born and bred, UNIFIED World Champions! Boxing and MMA Trilogy Rematch at OUR weight in Croke Park. @KatieTaylor HUGE CONGRATS!”

Taylor vs. Chantelle 2 took place on November 25, 2023, at 3Arena, Dublin. Katie Taylor defeated Chantelle Cameron via majority decision to become the undisputed super lightweight champion of the world.

After the phenomenal win, it will be interesting to see what is in store for Taylor when it comes to the trilogy fight against Cameron. Not only this but the support shown by Conor McGregor who himself is Irish might give an extra push to Taylor’s career ahead.

Conor McGregor and his unwavering support for Irish fighters

‘The Notorious’ who is known for his entertaining demeanour, trash-talking is also quite driven when it comes to standing up for his country. He never misses a chance to show his support for Irish-born athletes.

There have been fighters of the Irish descent that McGregor has relentlessly supported, one of them is Ian Machado Garry. Garry competes in the welterweight division and currently has a record of 13-0-0. Not just this but the Irishman also supported the young Irish fighter Ian Coughlan by donating a handsome amount when he suffered an injury.

With that being said, the talks of McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is still up in the air with nothing materializing as such on paper.

It will be interesting to see what is yet to come and if McGregor vs. Chandler will materialize for UFC 300. Some MMA experts have also been discussing how this fight isn’t in the picture. The UFC legend Chael Sonnen is one of those who did share how he doesn’t see this bout coming in at UFC 300.

McGregor’s comeback will surely be a huge thing to celebrate keeping in mind that he is the biggest star that the UFC has ever seen. Moreover, it is important for the fans to wait for the official confirmation keeping in mind the crazy fanbase that McGregor has.