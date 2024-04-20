Mike Tyson vs. Shannon Briggs Latest Brownville Brawl Sends Jake Paul, Nate Diaz, Ryan Garcia, and More into Frenzy

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson finds himself in training camp after a four-year hiatus from the sport. ‘Iron’ is currently preparing to take on social media star Jake Paul in a boxing match three months from now.

Ahead of the fight, Tyson was spotted training in a rather unusual manner. The 57-year-old posted a video of himself ‘fighting’ with fellow boxer Shannon ‘The Cannon’ Briggs topless on the streets of Brownsville. This drew interesting reactions from several people including Nick Diaz and Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson visited Brownsville, Brooklyn alongside former boxer Shannon Briggs, on Friday. This was a trip down memory lane for Tyson as the 57-year-old spent the majority of his childhood in Brownsville after moving there when he was 10 years old.

Tyson and Briggs have been lauded for managing to make it out of a dangerous neighborhood where they were exposed to all kinds of crime. Hence, the video of the two duking it out in the same neighborhood took fans back in time, and they had some interesting reactions on social media.



An enthusiastic fan reacted to the video, saying, “I fucking love Mike Tyson.”

Another fan commented, “Imagine just hanging out in NYC and you see Mike Tyson and Cannon Briggs start mixing it up.”

Interestingly, Nick Diaz also took note of the video as he replied with two emojis

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia, who has a fight coming up said, “Let me join next.”

Jake Paul had a rather interesting comment to make on the video, saying, “Nice chests.”

On the other hand, a fan claimed he was ready to pay for tickets, commenting, “I was ready to pay the tickets, thought it was real”– commented a fan on the video.

With the Jake Paul fight coming in fast, fans were delighted to see Tyson in good shape. At the same time, the younger Paul sibling has been building up the hype by dismissing rumors about his upcoming bout.

Jake Paul dismisses rumors surrounding his fight with Mike Tyson

‘The Problem Child’ shocked the world a few weeks back by announcing his fight against Mike Tyson. Since then, there have been speculations that the fight would take place with headguards and bigger gloves. However, Paul recently dismissed all those claims.



He stated that both he and Tyson had put in a request for this to be a full professional fight with smaller gloves and no head guards. However, this has not been confirmed by the Athletic Commission yet. Needless to say, there is a lot of concern for Mike Tyson’s health as he prepares to take on Jake Paul at 57 years of age.