Mike Tyson’s Ex-Coach Questions ‘Jake Paul Fight’ Legitimacy as Professional Bout After Several Rules Altercation

Mike Tyson’s ex-coach is still unconvinced by the Jake Paul fight. Teddy Atlas was Tyson’s coach for a brief period under Cus D’Amato before they went their separate ways. Tyson, now 57 years old will take on a 27-year-old Paul in what the Texas Boxing Commission has sanctioned as a professional fight. However, the unorthodox rules being followed have made Atlas wonder if the bout is even legitimate.

Mike Tyson’s fight against Jake Paul will have eight 2-minute rounds, instead of the usual 3-minute. On top of it, both fighters have ditched the regulation 10 oz gloves for heavier 14 oz ones. Such changed rules are unheard of in professional matches, and this is exactly why Teddy Atlas questioned the legitimacy of the fight in his latest YouTube video, saying,

“How do you call it a professional fight if the rules you’re using are not professional rules?”

Well, despite what Teddy Atlas believes, the fight is shaping up to be a milestone event in combat sports and the outcome will reflect on both Tyson and Paul’s professional records. In the meantime, American sports journalist and broadcaster Stephen A. Smith has also spoken up against the bout being considered a professional one.

Stephen A. Smith feels ‘disgusted’ by the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight being sanctioned as a pro fight

Stephen A. Smith has gone public with his views on the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight. In a recent broadcast on live TV, Smith spoke about the fight and criticized the pair for having it sanctioned as a professional fight, saying,

“I’m saddened by it. I’m disgusted by it, I don’t like it one bit, the great Mike Tyson who we all treasure….When are you (Paul) gonna get in the ring with a modern-day reputable fighter, who isn’t 20-plus years removed from retirement.”

During the same broadcast, Smith criticized Jake Paul for claiming to be serious about his boxing career and then taking on Mike Tyson. He claimed that if Paul was genuinely serious, he would be fighting someone who is closer to his age and is actively training.

Instead, he believes Paul agreed to this fight just to make money and is not interested in growing as a boxer. Well, the one time Paul fought a reputable professional boxer in Tommy Fury, he lost. So, maybe the broadcaster does have a point about ‘The Problem Child’s’ boxing career.