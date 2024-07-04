MVP Co-Founder Teases Ambitious Plan for Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul Mega-Fight

Brothers Logan and Jake Paul have successfully transitioned from YouTubers to WWE and boxing stars respectively. Both brothers believe they have what it takes to beat the other and have often joked about fighting each other on the big stage. But according to Jake’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, a fight between the two is closer to reality than most people think.

Bidarian is the co-founder of Jake’s promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions. He has been with Paul since the very beginning and helped him put together mega fights.

He recently joined Ariel Helwani on the latest episode of the ‘MMA Hour’ where he was asked about the possibility of Jake and Logan fighting each other. Bidarian talked about the competitive nature of the brothers despite the love between them due to their older brother younger brother dynamic.

He then talked about the fight and said that it was definitely coming. No pro wrestling, just 100% real.

“I do believe you will see that fight at one point. There is not one ounce of wrestling in it. It’s 100% real. I think to be determined. I think it is hard to predict in fight sports. That feels like a massive global event no matter what because it is two brothers putting it all on the line.”

While Jake and his brother have a cordial relationship, there have been times when the two brothers have not been on good terms.

During the peak of their YouTube careers, the brothers had even released diss tracks about each other. And given their stardom, especially amongst the younger fans, if they were to fight, it would be a big event with a lot of money involved.

Why Netflix turned down Paul vs Paul

The younger Paul brother was supposed to take on Mike Tyson on 20th July, 2024. However, an injury forced the 67-year-old to postpone the event.

This left Paul searching for an opponent. Logan then took to Twitter to state that he would be ready to step in to fight his brother. While most fans and pundits thought he was trolling Bidarian has now confirmed otherwise.

The MVP co-founder has revealed they were very close to getting the deal done.

However, when the presented the idea to Netflix, the streaming giant did not approve of it. They believed that this was too big a fight to be done on short notice and therefore asked Bidarian and his team to look for another opponent whose name didn’t end with Paul.