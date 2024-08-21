Oscar De La Hoya Reveals Canelo Alvarez’s Big Mistake Ignoring Advice on Floyd Mayweather Fight

Oscar De La Hoya gave Canelo Alvarez some solid advice before the Floyd Mayweather fight but the young boxer chose to ignore it. A 23-year-old Alvarez took on Mayweather who was arguably in his prime so there was only one way the fight was going to go. As it turned out, his promoter De La Hoya had advised him not to take the fight because of his inexperience. However, the young boxer still went ahead and eventually suffered his first loss.

Golden Boy Promotions, headed by De La Hoya was the promotional company that made Alvarez a household name. In fact, they put up some massive fights for the boxing superstar during his time with them. Well, in a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, De La Hoya spoke about why he didn’t want Alvarez to take up the Mayweather fight, saying,

“I told Canelo, ‘Do not fight Floyd because you’re too young and you have no experience.’ He was 21 years old, flexing his muscles…and guess what? It wasn’t even close.”

. @FloydMayweather (36) Destroyed @Canelo (23), Says @OscarDeLaHoya : “It wasn’t even close.” “I told Canelo, ‘Do not fight Floyd because you’re too young and you have no experience.’ He was 21 years old, flexing his muscles…and guess what? It wasn’t even close.” pic.twitter.com/BLy8GGyeQl — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) August 20, 2024

According to De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez did not heed his advice because of the magnitude of the fight. Alvarez knew although he would be at a disadvantage, this was his only shot at fighting ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Unfortunately, Alvarez and his former promoter are not on good terms anymore as they had a falling out. Alvarez ended up leaving Golden Boy in 2020 and their relationship has soured ever since.

Speaking of soured relationships, the Golden Boy Promotions CEO even spoke about his beef with Dana White on the podcast.

De La Hoya destroys White by quoting examples

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White have been beefing for quite some time now. The pair regularly talk trash about each other on social media and in interviews. So, when Shannon Sharpe asked the former boxer about his relationship with the UFC president, he had this to say,

“What does he say about me? The cocaine and the pantyhose? So what? 15 years ago? So what….When a guy slaps his wife in public. When his mom writes a book about him saying that he’s a douche. His own mom. That’s all I have to say.”

Oscar De La Hoya GOES OFF on Dana White. “What does he say about me? The cocaine and the pantyhose? So what. 15 years ago? So what.” “.. When a guy slaps his wife in public. When his mom writes a book about him saying that he’s a douche. His own mom. That’s all I have to… pic.twitter.com/vqZbgUtzWd — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) August 14, 2024

According to De La Hoya, their beef started when Golden Boy was looking to get into the MMA scene. However, the UFC president wanted to do away with any competition. Since then, the pair have had no mutual respect for one another and has made their distaste for each other very evident.