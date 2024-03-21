mobile app bar

Oscar De La Hoya Slams Canelo Alvarez’s ‘Boring’ Fights and Press Conferences Ahead of Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oscar De La Hoya Slams Canelo Alvarez's 'Boring' Fights and Press Conferences Ahead of Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney

Oscar De La Hoya Canelo Alvarez Ryan Garcia Devin Haney
Credits: Imago

The noted ‘Golden Boy Promotions’ head honcho, Oscar De La Hoya, is known for his scathing takes on the rivals of the boxers of his promotion. The boxer-turned-promoter has a fight scheduled for Jaime Munguia, who is currently signed to his promotion. Munguia will take on the noted, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on May 4 in the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. The recent pre-fight press conference got De La Hoya sharing the stage with ‘Canelo’. He pertained to his habit as he connected the press conference to Alvarez’s fights and labeled both of them “boring”.

De La Hoya is also in the final negotiations of the coveted fight between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. Still, he found a way to deride Alvarez. Despite boasting a 65% KO rate, Alvarez lags behind the likes of Anthony Joshua and Gervonta Davis in this department. ‘The Golden Boy’ used this fact to deride him. The tweet that he posted to deride Alvarez read,

“Yesterday’s press conference was so boring like Canelo’s fights. Wait till I unleash.”

De La Hoya’s words about unleashing himself might spark a lot of discussions in the boxing community. A large chunk of fans might point out that he was in the press conference as well. Then why didn’t he unleash what he was talking about in his ‘X’ update?

Well, De La Hoya may be packing a startling surprise for the next Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia pre-fight press conference. But this isn’t the first time that he has tried to engage in an online feud with ‘Canelo’.

Oscar De La Hoya had used harsh words to describe one of Canelo Alvarez’s previous fights

Avid boxing fans may know about De La Hoya’s infamous feud with the noted boxing icon, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. But the 51-year-old hasn’t backed down from taking digs at ‘Canelo’ as well, who was once signed to his promotion.

The legal complications between De La Hoya and Alvarez during the time of their separation got the two into a never ending feud. Since then, the former has taken several digs at the second-best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

De La Hoya criticized ‘Canelo’s’ 2022 fight against Gennadiy Golovkin calling the complete event “a f***ing dud”. But this time, De La Hoya also stands at a risk of getting severely derided by the fans if he fails to present something interesting while “unleashing” himself as he mentioned.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these