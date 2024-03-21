Oscar De La Hoya Slams Canelo Alvarez’s ‘Boring’ Fights and Press Conferences Ahead of Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney

The noted ‘Golden Boy Promotions’ head honcho, Oscar De La Hoya, is known for his scathing takes on the rivals of the boxers of his promotion. The boxer-turned-promoter has a fight scheduled for Jaime Munguia, who is currently signed to his promotion. Munguia will take on the noted, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on May 4 in the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. The recent pre-fight press conference got De La Hoya sharing the stage with ‘Canelo’. He pertained to his habit as he connected the press conference to Alvarez’s fights and labeled both of them “boring”.

Advertisement

De La Hoya is also in the final negotiations of the coveted fight between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. Still, he found a way to deride Alvarez. Despite boasting a 65% KO rate, Alvarez lags behind the likes of Anthony Joshua and Gervonta Davis in this department. ‘The Golden Boy’ used this fact to deride him. The tweet that he posted to deride Alvarez read,

“Yesterday’s press conference was so boring like Canelo’s fights. Wait till I unleash.”

Advertisement

De La Hoya’s words about unleashing himself might spark a lot of discussions in the boxing community. A large chunk of fans might point out that he was in the press conference as well. Then why didn’t he unleash what he was talking about in his ‘X’ update?

Well, De La Hoya may be packing a startling surprise for the next Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia pre-fight press conference. But this isn’t the first time that he has tried to engage in an online feud with ‘Canelo’.

Oscar De La Hoya had used harsh words to describe one of Canelo Alvarez’s previous fights

Avid boxing fans may know about De La Hoya’s infamous feud with the noted boxing icon, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. But the 51-year-old hasn’t backed down from taking digs at ‘Canelo’ as well, who was once signed to his promotion.

The legal complications between De La Hoya and Alvarez during the time of their separation got the two into a never ending feud. Since then, the former has taken several digs at the second-best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Advertisement

De La Hoya criticized ‘Canelo’s’ 2022 fight against Gennadiy Golovkin calling the complete event “a f***ing dud”. But this time, De La Hoya also stands at a risk of getting severely derided by the fans if he fails to present something interesting while “unleashing” himself as he mentioned.