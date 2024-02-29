Ryan Bourland Record: Does ‘The Rhino’ Have a Better Boxing Record Than Jake Paul? Is He an Uber Driver? And Other FAQs

Ryan Bourland is Jake Paul’s next opponent. The pair are set to fight on Saturday, March 2, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. ‘The Problem Child’ calls the island his home since moving there from Los Angeles. His next fight is all a bid to get ‘more experience’ in the boxing ring. He looks to follow the path of all professional boxers, building up his fight resume and gaining experience. As a matter of fact, his next opponent has double the number of wins he has.

Ryan Bourland is an American Cruiserweight who fights out of North Dakota. As a professional boxer, he holds a record of 17 wins and 2 losses.

Bourland has been knocked out only once, early in his career against Israel Duffus. The North Dakota native will be looking to give Paul his second loss.

On paper, Ryan Bourland has a better boxing record than Paul with more than twice the number of wins he has and only one more loss than ‘The Problem Child’.

Is Ryan Bourland an Uber Driver?

Dillon Danis was the one who began rumors of Ryan Bourland being an active Uber Driver. Danis shared a photo of what he says was Bourland’s LinkedIn page.

However, fans were quick to point out that Danis digitally altered the image, rendering it a fake. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions even called him out for it.

The MVP X page commented on the post saying Danis was spreading misinformation about Ryan Bourland.

What Is Ryan Bourland’s age?

Ryan Bourland is 35 years old, there’s an 8-year age gap between himself and Jake Paul. Thus, fans have criticized Paul for his choice in opponents. Many fans wanted him to fight the likes of KSI or even Tommy Fury again. However, ‘The Problem Child’ revealed that celebrity boxing does not interest him anymore.

He looks to fulfill his promise of becoming a boxing world champion. Paul has called out Canelo Álvarez multiple times and is eyeing his titles.

However, the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion currently has better things to do than fight a YouTuber-turned-boxer with just 9 fights under his belt. Anyway, Paul has his hands full with Ryan Bourland at the moment.

Replying to the call-out, Alvarez stated that he is open to an exhibition bout against the American in the future, most probably after he retires from the sport.