Neeraj Goyat Record: Is Goyat’s Record Better Than Jake Paul? How Many Losses Does the Indian Boxing Star Have?

Fans of the noted YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul, may be awaiting his 2 March encounter against Ryan Bourland. Meanwhile, ‘The Problem Child’ may have his next fight building up as well. The noted Indian boxer, Neeraj Goyat, challenged the Ohio native to a matchup earlier this year. But fans were surprised when Goyat recently visited Paul and got into a scuffle with him. This incident has added another degree of prominence to the probable fight between Paul and Goyat now. With a scrap between these two, possibly on the line, let’s take a look at their records to get an idea of who might have the upper hand in the clash.

Jake Paul: Boxing record

‘The Problem Child kicked off his pro-boxing career in the year 2020 with a victory over Ali Eson Gib. But since then, boxing fans have derided him repeatedly for choosing weaker rivals. They have also accused him of building up a record by beating retired MMA fighters. But Paul has locked horns with actual pro boxers in his last two fights and also managed to get the better of them.

Paul also scored a superb KO victory in his last outing against Andre August on 15 December 2023. It won’t be wrong to say that Goyat may make a huge mistake if he takes Paul lightly in any way. Here’s a summary of ‘The Problem Child’s’ pro boxing record to date.

Stats Jake Paul Wins 8 Draws 0 Losses 1 Height 6ft 1in Weight 199.4 lbs (last weigh-in) Age 27 Reach 76in Stance Orthodox

Paul also may underestimate Goyat since he is a lot more renowned in the world of boxing. But the pro-boxer from Haryana, India also boasts a remarkable record of his own.

Neeraj Goyat: Boxing record

Several boxing fans may be doubting Goyat’s in-ring prowess. But a look at the accolades he has earned will make them realize that he is nowhere near a weak rival for Paul.

He is a three-time WBC Asia title holder and also boasts the 20th rank in the WBC World Rankings. Goyat is the first boxer from India to hold a WBC title and was also named the WBC Asia ‘Honorary Boxer of the Year’ in 2017.

Apart from his accolades, his pro-boxing record also speaks volumes about his in-ring prowess. Here’s a summary of ‘Gansgter’s’ pro-boxing record to date.

Stats Neeraj Goyat Wins 18 Draws 2 Losses 4 Height 5ft 7in Weight 135.1 lbs (last weigh-in) Age 32 Reach 67 in Stance Orthodox

After the recent scuffle between the two, it’s quite apparent that several boxing fans are rooting to witness this encounter. Paul and his promotion, ‘MVP’ also has plans to host the fight on Indian soil as well.

But will he be able to handle the pressure of the massive Indian crowd cheering for Goyat? Well, only Father Time has the answer to it. But looking at the current scenario indicates that the bad blood between these two will provide an enthralling bout for the fans.