“Just Awkward”: ‘Clown’ Jake Paul Gets Roasted by Fans for His Post-Fight Antics Against Ryan Bourland

The noted YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul, is no stranger to criticism. Combat sports fans have often derided ‘The Problem Child’ for various reasons related to the caliber of his rivals. But Paul’s immature antics have also earned him quite some bashing from fans. Recently, the 27-year-old committed another act that had several fans roasting him with their comments on X.

Advertisement

The combat sports covering ‘X’ account, ‘Happy Punch’ recently posted a clip from the face-off moments between Paul and his upcoming rival, Ryan Bourland. It showcased the two exchanging a few inaudible words during their face-off. But Paul took off Bourland’s cap from his head and threw it into the crowd at the time of their separation.

Advertisement

This immature act from ‘The Problem Child’ got several fans deriding him in the comments section of ‘Happy Punch’s’ post. There may have been a few who had different things to say. But most comments implied the same narrative through different words.

One of the followers wrote, “Bro’s a clown”

Another one commented, “This was almost the most cringe thing i’ve seen from jake, he expected the guy to go crazy and he didn’t so it was just awkward af…”

Advertisement

One more fan penned, “He’s the most cringe man I have ever watched, “got your hat” is he 5?”

But one fan did find Paul’s act funny indeed. He wrote, “Jake is funny man it’s gotta be getting tough to be a hater at this point”

Well, the final one may be a sarcastic comment as well. It’s quite understandable that most of the audience wasn’t buying Paul’s acts anymore since he was repeating them. However, he chose to showcase his shenanigans in a lot better situation than the previous time.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul got beaten up by Floyd Mayweather’s security the previous time they did this

Almost every boxing fan may know about the famous boxer Floyd Mayweather carrying several security personnel to his public outings. It won’t be wrong to say that those men are committed to their jobs to the highest level. ‘Money’s’ security men showcased a bright example of their commitment when Jake Paul tried to perform a similar act on him.

Like with Bourland, ‘The Problem Child’ managed to snatch Mayweather’s hat. But the video showcases him getting taken down and beaten up by Mayweather’s security. His famous older brother, Logan Paul, also had to get into the chaos. However, ‘The Problem Child’s’ guarding posture later in the video says that he might have absorbed quite a few shots amidst the chaos.

Even Logan Paul couldn’t help admitting that Mayweather’s security men did a “good-a*s job”. But this time, Paul was the one with security personnel protecting him. This is probably why he chose to go for the same antic once again. But do you think he would’ve done the same if faced off against Mayweather with his security personnel on the stage?