Andrew Tate Vows to Match Ryan Garcia’s Alleged Generous $20 Million Donation to Gaza

Ryan Garcia emerged victorious on Saturday night against Devin Haney. Garcia was written off by fans as well as pundits going into the fight. However, ‘KingRy’ repeatedly mentioned in the buildup to the fight that he was fighting for something more than just a win. The 25-year-old stated that he was fighting for children all around the world as they were being harmed and no one was paying any attention to it. According to reports, Ryan Garcia is putting his money to action with Andrew Tate ready to match his efforts.

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney agreed to a highly anticipated fight, which will arguably be one of the biggest fights this year in boxing. The purse was split 55/45 in favour of Garcia according to Bill Haney. This means that Garcia could walk away with around $30 million for his fight against Haney. Sulaiman Ahmed on Twitter posted a few hours back, claiming,

“RYAN GARCIA HAS PLEDGED $20 MILLION DOLLARS TO GAZA”

Andrew Tate, who was more than willing to match Garcia’s generous offer, saw the tweet. In response, he said,

“Ill match it.”



The Gaza strip in Palestine is facing a humanitarian crisis right now, especially when it comes to women and children. Children in the region are facing a severe lack of nutrition, access to healthcare, clean drinking water and much more.

The likes of UNICEF and Human Rights Watch have called for urgent help in order to prevent a catastrophe. Tate has been vocal about the violence in this region multiple times. However, this is the first time Garcia has pledged to help out the region with a sizable donation, to say the least.

While Garcia’s off court antics have everyone’s attention, his in-ring shenanigans have also been equally commanding.

Ryan Garcia shocks the world with his faultless win over Devin Haney

‘King’ was a heavy underdog going into the fight against Devin Haney. Garcia appeared mentally unstable in the buildup to the fight. He missed weight and downed a bottle of beer when he stepped on stage.

Not many expected him to go the distance, let alone win the fight. However, on fight night, Garcia completely flipped the script and dominated Devin Haney from the very first minute of the fight.



He secured three knockdowns during the course of the fight and made Haney look like an amateur. Garcia could have arguably gotten a stoppage in the seventh round.

However, the referee seemed extremely generous and allowed Devin Haney a significant amount of time to recover. Needless to say, with the win, Garcia has now established himself as one of the biggest names in boxing.