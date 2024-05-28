Ryan Garcia Extends Fight Offer to Jake Paul Over Ongoing Concerns About Mike Tyson’s Health

Ryan Garica is back in the news again and this time he tried to get himself a fight by stealing Mike Tyson’s thunder! While Mike Tyson was recently struck with a medical emergency, the young boxer disregarded the entire situation and straight into Jake Paul’s DM with an even bigger offer!

Unfortunately, Tyson’s medical emergency was another opportunity for the youngster to shoot his shot. Sharing the screenshot of his DM on his “X” handle, Garcia has made it clear that he wants a piece of the pie if Tyson opts out of the fight. His DMs said that he is more than willing to fill in for Tyson in the bout against Jake Paul.

‘King Ryan‘ really loves the attention he gets these days and it seems like he can’t keep himself off from the limelight even for a brief interval. As a matter of fact, the 25-year-old even chimed in after former boxer Amir Khan was bestowed with the honorary title of a caption by the Pakistan Army. Well, regardless of Garcia’s antics, fans are genuinely concerned for ‘Iron’ Mike with some even wanting the veteran to opt out!

However, Garcia’s cheeky shot has got the fandom talking as Jake should have gone for a bout with a prime reputed boxer instead of Tyson who is 57 years old. Moreover. shortly after Garcia’s post went viral, Paul responded with what now looks like a deleted post.

Jake Paul responds to Ryan Garcia

Former interim lightweight champ, Ryan Garcia got the community talking again after he revealed his personal message to Jake Paul ahead of the latter’s fight against ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. Despite Logan Paul accusing Garcia of defaming his product [Prime] due to the Ostarine scandal, the young boxer is down to step in the ring if ‘The Problem Child’ is up for it.

If you think an old Tyson is a scary matchup for the upcoming boxer, a prime Garcia certainly will be more than what Paul could handle. However, according to Marca, Paul did respond in what now appears to be a deleted post, saying,

“Everyone is trying to do everything they can to hurt this fight and attack me. You should know about that.”

Well, with Garcia’s request seemingly denied by Jake Paul, it looks like his bout against Mike Tyson will proceed as planned on July 20th in Texas.