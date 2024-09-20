Ryan Garcia Fires Off Witty Comeback at Bill as He Jumps Into Son Devin Haney’s Corner Amidst Beef

Ryan Garcia isn’t done trading blows with the Haney family—at least not outside the ring! After dominating Devin Haney in their fight earlier this year, Garcia’s still dealing with some post-fight drama. Devin and his father, Bill Haney, have been throwing accusations, claiming Garcia cheated his way to victory. But ‘KingRy’ isn’t having it.

When Bill jumped into the mix, Garcia pressed back with a witty comeback, making it clear he’s not going down, PEDs or otherwise! So, it looks like the rivalry is far from over!

This latest issue between the two started when Devin recently claimed a rematch with Ryan would’ve happened sooner if the latter hadn’t “f*cked up.”

In an interview, “The Dream” called out Garcia for blowing his shot and insisted the rematch will happen on his terms. Unsurprisingly, that didn’t sit well with “KingRy”, who hit back with some jokes about P Diddy and Haney.

This back and forth between the two men was too entertaining for Bill to sit on the sidelines and watch. The elder Haney showed off his tech savvy using chatGPT to fire shots at the 26-year-old.

He stated, “The clown Ryan Garcia whole boxing career is manufactured. When that time came to become a champion he was scared and cheated”.

Garcia, who does not take these accusations lightly, hit back at Bill and his son with one heck of a passive aggressive reply.

“Hahaha I actually enjoy Bill the Kid coming back. Imagine Devin Haney personality was as good as bills. He might’ve been a draw in boxing.”

Meanwhile, ‘The Dream’ is still adamant that the loss had nothing to do with his skills but rather the PEDs that Garcia took which helped him secure a win easily.

Haney still coping after being outclassed?

Devin Haney still blames his loss to Ryan Garcia on PEDs, claiming his positive tests for Ostarine before and after their April 20th fight gave him an unfair edge.

Mind you, Garcia didn’t test positive in earlier screenings, but Haney believes the PEDs boosted his performance, leading to multiple knockdowns and a tough 12-round decision loss.

However, many critics think Haney just can’t accept defeat, arguing that his excessive clinching and inability to adapt were his real downfalls. The tactic he used to beat Kambosos, Lomachenko, and Prograis didn’t work against Garcia, whose quick left hook found its mark repeatedly. Haney’s reluctance to fight from the outside and stick to his jab also cost him dearly.

However ‘The Dream’ still remains unconvinced!

“It’s hard to beat someone when they have PEDs in their system,” Haney told ‘All The Smoke Fight’.