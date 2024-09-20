Ryan Garcia Rips ‘Diddy’s Side Piece’ Devin Haney For Demanding Rematch on His Terms

Boxer Ryan Garcia just doesn’t like Devin Haney and given the latter’s alleged association with s*x trafficking accused rapper P Diddy, has found new ammunition to drag him. What does he want? A rematch!

The young boxer is currently facing a one year ban from the NYSAC for doping. Although he beat Haney when they faced off in the ring, his positive drug test meant that the win got overturned to a no contest.

Haney is now saying that the rematch would have taken place immediately if Garcia hadn’t ‘f*cked up’. In a recent interview ‘The Dream’ called out Garcia for having messed up his opportunity to fight him. He then stated that the rematch will take place on his terms. This did not sit well with ‘KingRy’ who went off on a rant,

“The undisputed freak off champion Devin “I can’t take an L” Haney Only used 5 bottles of baby oil And didn’t tap out.”

The undisputed freak off champion Devin “I can’t take an L” Haney Only used 5 bottles of baby oil And didn’t tap out https://t.co/fg5oKcmxZi — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 19, 2024

To rub more salt into the wound, he added,

“Shut the f*ck up already No amount of dope told you to drop your f*cking hand And btw this is the reason you are diddy’s side piece. Can’t take your loss like a man”

Shut the fuck up already No amount of dope told you to drop your fucking hand And btw this is the reason you are diddy’s side piece. Can’t take your loss like a man https://t.co/qXkIIUp4cw — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 19, 2024

Garcia’s logic is simple; devoid of much logic, but the premise is simple. Despite the dope test, he still did end up dropping the champ twice in the fight. ‘KingRy’ claims Haney having his hands down had nothing to do with the Ostarine.

He also brought up rapper Diddy, calling Haney his ‘side piece’. Now, that is funny because Garcia loves Andrew Tate!

Regardless, Garcia’s burn was pretty solid, so much so that even Gervonta Davis sided with ‘KingRy’ in this beef, calling out Haney for getting his ‘a*s’ beat in the fight.

‘Tank’ Davis asks Haney to move on from Garcia beatdown

Gervonta Davis can not understand how Devin Haney claims he did well against Ryan Garcia. Ever since the positive blood test and the no-contest decision, the champ has had a new lease on life. He has come out in confidence claiming he didn’t do so bad in the bout.

But he did! Regardless, he recently came out and said in an interview that he had a good game plan against ‘KingRy’.

Now, that didn’t well with Davis, who used Twitter to let the man know how he exactly felt about him.

“Dude really a b*tch..n**ga said had a great game plan, n**ga no you didn’t we all seen the fight as a whole. You got your a* beat bruv, move on and get over it.”

Gervonta Davis ripping into Devin Haney today… pic.twitter.com/DGBQWZWOYb — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 19, 2024

Now then, when does ‘KingRy’ return? Does he return against Haney? Can he beat him again, this time without the PEDs and with the ring rust?