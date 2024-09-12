Ryan Garcia Next Fight: ‘King Ry’ Calls Out Teofimo Lopez for a Showdown in April

Ryan Garcia already has an opponent in mind for his return to boxing and no, it’s not Devin Haney. Although Garcia does want another shot at Haney, he has bigger aspirations for his return.

‘KingRy’ is currently serving a year long ban for using PEDs ahead of his fight against ‘The Dream’. Although he still pleads innocent, the USADA imposed ban on him still stands. Meaning he can not fight till April 2025 competitively. So naturally, he will want to come back with a bang.

So, ‘KingRy’ now wants Teofimo Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion of the world first when he returns to the ring.

Although he currently fights at light welterweight, Lopez tore through the lightweight division before deciding to move up in weight.

That’s who Garcia wants to fight next. He even made the announcement on Twitter, asking Lopez to ‘make it happen’,

“Ryan Garcia vs Teofimo Lopez For my return in April Let’s make it happen teo”

However, this is as likely to come to pass as Conor McGregor actually becoming the president of Ireland.

Although there are 7 months left for Garcia’s return, this will be a tough fight to make. Not only is Teofimo Lopez now fighting in a different weight class, he is also champion and has bigger aspirations.

For him to come back down in weight just to fight little old Ryan, who does not hold any belts, does not seem like a viable option. Because as of right now, Lopez wants to unify the Light welterweight division.

Besides, no one knows how serious ‘KingRy’ is with this call out though, since he keeps calling fighters out all the time. Recently, he even called out the streamer Sneako to a fight.

Garcia reveals violent hatred towards Sneako

Ryan Garcia despises live streamer Sneako for his views on Christianity. Garcia is a staunch believer and is extremely religious and as such has made it his own personal business to fight others for having an opinion; one could call it a rather historically accurate response.

Garcia believes Sneako is trying to undermine his religion by publicly mocking it which he does not appreciate one bit. He had once even penned a long message to the streamer on X and called him out to a fight,

“I’ve never wanted to do a crossover match more than myself vs sneako, he’s a kid that just spews hate and lies about Christian’s all day.”

Although Sneako does train boxing regularly, he has never fought professionally or even as an amateur. This would simply be the biggest mismatch of the century.

However, it would seem that is exactly what Ryan Garcia wants. Thankfully, the other person has to agree to a fight, otherwise it’s just called assault!