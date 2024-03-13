Like Sneako and Adin Ross in the Past, 25-Year-Old Ryan Garcia Rallies for ‘Free Andrew Tate Movement’

Ryan Garcia is the latest name to join the Free Andrew Tate movement. The Romanian Government has yet again arrested ‘Cobra’ Tate and his brother Tristan Tate. There are now reports that the government will extradite them to the United Kingdom, where they will face charges. Millions of their followers and fellow social media influencers have rallied in support of the Tate brothers who they believe are innocent.

Ryan Garcia has voiced his opinion on the issue. The boxer recently went on a similar tirade as the Tates about the elites in society and the things they get away with. ‘KingRy’ has now openly shown his support for Andrew Tate on X. Following news of their arrest, the boxer tweeted out, saying:

“#FreeTateBrothers”

Take a look at the tweet:



Like Ryan Garcia, there have been other social media influencers who have voiced their support for Andrew Tate, namely Sneako and Adin Ross, who do live streams.

Sneako and Adin Ross are the new age social media influencers. They represent a young demographic of people who relate with and support the Tate brothers.

Andrew Tate’s arrest has come as a shock to a lot of his followers who began the movement. However, some fans claim there might be one man behind the arrest. Streamer Adin Ross, who is good friends with the Tate brothers, seems to be the reason for their arrest as he revealed on the stream.

Adin Ross apologizes to Andrew Tate for leaking his messages on stream

Adin Ross does live streams almost every day on Kick. The content creator has collaborated with Andrew Tate in the past and he keeps in touch with him. In a recent stream, Ross read out messages from Tate where he revealed that he would be leaving Romania for good.

Take a look at the video:

According to a post by Drama Alert, fans believe this video caused the Romanian Government to swiftly arrest both Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate. Following the arrest, Ross had this to say:

“I f*cked up, I did I f*cked up, I worded that really wrong…. I really do f*ck up a lot…. I would never do this purposely…I apologized to Andrew and I’m really sorry to everyone.”

Take a look at the video:

Adin Ross revealed that he was in contact with Andrew Tate and even apologized to him. According to Ross, Tate forgave him and they are on good terms still. However, Ross was extremely disappointed in himself and even apologized to the ‘Top G’s’ fans for what he did.