Ryan Garcia Outlines Two-Fight Plan Before Pro-Boxing Return, Including Jake Paul Showdown to Avenge Mike Tyson

Boxer Ryan Garcia already has two fights planned before his official return to the sport. The former title contender is currently serving a one-year ban because he failed a drug test following his fight against Devin Haney. Before his ban ends on April 20, 2025, Garcia wants to fight Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo, and then move on to Jake Paul to avenge Mike Tyson.

Not particularly coy about why he wants to box these gentlemen either, Garcia went on Twitter and explained his plans.

“Here is the plan before April. Exhibition in December in Japan against the guy who fought aging manny pac and tried to knock him out. And then go after Jake for uncle Mike.”

His first fight will be an exhibition against Anpo in December, the PPV sales for which have already kicked off.

Although the Paul fight is not confirmed yet, ‘KingRy‘ seems adamant about avenging Tyson. However, there is a great weight disparity between the pair, so making that fight, even at a catchweight will be extremely difficult.

Paul’s weight is known to have fluctuated between 186 to 193 lbs for his fights. For the Tyson fight, he came in about 40 lbs heavier at 227 lbs. Whereas, Garcia weighed in at 143.2 lbs for his fight against Devin Haney, which was 3.2 pounds over the limit.

But that hasn’t stopped him from being agitated at the ‘The Problem Child‘ for beating Tyson.

‘Legit’ boxers coming for Jake

Seeing 58-year-old Tyson get beaten up in the ring did not sit right with the boxer. So furious, ‘KingRy’ called out Paul and vowed to end his nonsensical win streak.

“Okay enough, it’s on I’m going to have to do this! I’m going to end this JAKE PAUL BOXING THING. BRING IT ON JAKE I’M DEAD F*CKING SERIOUS F*CK YOU! HIT MY TEAM UP.”

Everyone who fights ‘The Problem Child’ has the same intentions. The problem is Jake only takes calls from retired MMA fighters or old boxers. The only time he fought a pro boxer in his weight class and age group, Tommy Fury had defeated him soundly.

Although Garcia is a boxer par excellence, the disparity in their weight classes would be just too much to have them match up.

Fortunately, Garcia might not actually have to do it himself as world champion Artur Beterbiev has also joined in on shutting down the Jake Paul boxing business. The Russian boxer is willing to put his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight world titles on the lines to take on Paul.

‼️ Artur Beterbiev with a fresh undisputed world title fight offer to Jake Paul today after Jake’s initial response to his call-out… pic.twitter.com/SmlIfQfpyE — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 18, 2024

Hopefully, a world title convinces Jake to take on a legitimate boxer in their prime!

