Shakur Stevenson Hits Back at George Kambosos Jr.’s Boring Fight Jab, Agrees to Fight ‘Anywhere on the Planet’

WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has hit out at George Kambosos Jr. after the Sydney native took a sharp dig at the former’s last week’s performance against Artem Harutyunyan. Mocking the 27-year-old, the Aussie slugger put out a tweet, deeming that his fight was a snoozefest, and even going so far as to ask Stevenson’s former promoter, Bob Arum for a refund!

The dig soon caught the champion’s attention and he fired back, warning Kambosos Jr to be ready for a beatdown, as he said,

“I’m gone beat yo a** like u stole something. We can fight anywhere on the planet we don’t even gotta keep talking bout it Bumbosas JR.”

Earlier, Kambosos Jr posted a picture of him dozing off in a cable car. Mocking Stevenson in the same post, the Aussie claimed he had to get up high for some excitement as the champion’s bout was extremely boring. ‘Ferocious’ then doubled down claiming it did not work before asking Arum to refund his lost $30.

Stevenson defended his WBC title at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, winning via unanimous decision in what many deemed a lackluster fight. In fact, Shakur couldn’t hit the high gear despite his grandfather/trainer, Wali Moses pleading with the champ. Consequently, fans were seen exiting the arena out of sheer disappointment.

Fans walk out on Stevenson – “That was hard to watch”

In all honesty, Shakur Stevenson’s performance left a lot to be desired. His outing against the Armenian-born German, was far from perfect, as he did not fire on all cylinders and was even seen talking back to his trainer in the corner.

Despite the difficulty in finding his rhythm, Stevenson managed to eke out a win and defended his WBC lightweight title. However, fans were clearly displeased with the show on hand, and many claimed that the bout was “hard to watch.”

At last, it's over. Crowd booing. That was hard to watch just to be real. #ShakurArtem #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) July 7, 2024

Yes, the 119-109, 118-110, and 116-112 decision was a dominant performance but it was simply not a statement. While the 27-year-old tried to come clean, implying that the lackluster fight was because of his opponent, Artem Harutyunyan, the fans were not having any of it. In fact, many were seen leaving the arena in frustration even before the bout was over.