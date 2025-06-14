George Kambosos Jr vs. Richardson Hitchins Purse and Payout: Estimated Earnings for IBF Welterweight Title Fight

Richardson Hitchins v George Kambosos Jr Boxers George Kambosos Jr. and Richardson Hitchins visit the Empire State Building on June 10, 2025, in New York City. NEW YORK NEW YORK UNITED OF AMERICA Copyright: xVANESSAxCARVALHOx

Richardson Hitchins returns to action this weekend to defend his IBF super lightweight title for the first time. Hitchins defeated Gustavo Daniel Lemos in April 2024 to take home the coveted title. In what is still considered a controversial decision by many, Hitchins had the unanimous decision stand in his favor.

Since then, the American fighter has gone on to accumulate yet another IBF title. The Brooklyn-born boxer defeated Liam Paro in December 2024 to take the light-welterweight crown. George Kambosos Jr., however, has challenged the two-weight champion for the super-lightweight title. The bout will take place at Madison Square Garden, New York.

How much will George Kombosos Jr. and Richardson Hitchins earn?

The Kambosos Jr. vs. Hitchins is one of the most eagerly awaited bouts of the year. Given the event’s magnitude, it is sure to spark fans’ curiosity about the fighters’ expected earnings. While the official figures remain confidential, estimates based on previous fights are doing the rounds on the internet.

For his fight with Kambosos Jr., Hitchins has an estimated purse of $425,000 to his name. This figure could easily rise to around $1.4 million if the PPV touches 500,000 buys. Before this fight, Hitchins took home a $350,000 purse on his title win against Paro.

Kambosos Jr., on the other hand, has an estimated purse of $500,000. Not only is his purse higher than the defending champion, Kambosos Jr. could see his share soar to $2.1 million. Once again, this calculation assumes the PPV figure to reach 500,000 buys. Furthermore, if that number touches the 750,000 mark, the Australian boxer can take home $3 million.

Hitchins is currently cruising with a perfect record of 19 fights, 19 wins. Kambosos Jr., on the other hand, is going through a rough patch. The Sydney-born boxer has suffered three defeats in his last five fights. Those three are his only career defeats. Overall, Kambosos Jr. boasts a 25-fight record, with 22 wins and 3 losses.