Shakur Stevenson Responds as Gervonta Davis Targets Fight After Vasyl Lomachenko Negotiation Fallout

The way both Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis are rising up in the sport, it was only a matter of time before they fought each other. However, no one expected that it would be this early on in Stevenson’s career. After Vasyl Lomachenko revealed that he is not interested in fighting till the end of the year, ‘Tank’s’ team started looking for the next best option and seems like Stevenson is it.

After publicly criticizing the Ukrainian fighter, Davis’ team came out with a call out to Stevenson. A mega fight that has been a long time coming.

‘Fearless’, staying true to his moniker did not take much time to respond to the call out. He replied to the tweet with a mobile phone emoji, urging his team to make the call,

This is a big fight for both parties. It is in every sense of the word, a mega fight. Two of the youngest, brightest stars in American boxing at the moment facing off against each other. The best part about this is that they have sparred countless times in the past and know exactly how the other fights.

This is a big fight as mentioned before but for Stevenson, this could be a career defining moment as this would be the the biggest name he has fought till date.

It was just recently that even Terence Crawford had called for him to put on a big fight next and prove his haters wrong.

Crawford wants to see Stevenson live up to his potential

Stevenson is just 27 years old, he has a lot of years of boxing still left in him and he’s only getting better. Crawford can see this and he gave the young boxer some advice.

Crawford is good friends with ‘Fearless’ and in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, he spoke about what he needs to do next,

“Ultimately I wanna see him fight the best in the division. I wanna see him unify the division and shut these guys up who are saying, ‘He’s not this great fighter they think he is’. I wanna see those guys get in the ring with him.”

Well, if he ends up making the Gervonta Davis fight, he will be doing exactly what Crawford wants him to do. Because there is no bigger fight than ‘Tank’ Davis for him at the moment.

Both fighters are unbeaten, and have absolutely dominate all their recent opponents. Fans can not wait to see the pair go up against each other.