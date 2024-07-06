mobile app bar

Shaquille O’Neal Applauds Claressa Shields for Taking Down Internet Troll Inside the Ring

Kishore R
Published

Claressa Shields, Shaquille O’Neal
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Boxing legend Claressa Shields just proved that boxing isn’t for casuals, as she dismantled a detractor in under a minute, earning the approval of NBA great Shaquille O’Neal. The LA Lakers superstar recently took to Instagram to share a clip of the undisputed women’s boxing champion giving a reality check to a hater by pummeling her to the ground.

The reigning WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF champion put the heat on a self-proclaimed “best in class” after the latter challenged her to a bout. Shields showed her superiority, humiliating the challenger who went by the moniker ‘official_queen_ofda_ring.’

The incident, which took place at the Hitsville gym in Forest Park, Georgia, saw the pro boxer turned MMA athlete study her opponent before pushing her into a corner and finishing her with a flurry of punches. The “Louisville Slugher” could do nothing but cover herself as the champion taught her a valuable lesson to never run her mouth ever again.

Meanwhile, in other news, Shields also joined boxing veteran Zab Judah to denounce Ryan Garcia’s new “scooter” claim.

Shields denounced Garcia’s “scooter” claim after the lightweight testified his innocence

It did not take long for Garcia to go from being ‘the guy’ to defeat Devin Haney to the ‘cheater’ who used PEDs to win. Struggling to lose weight, Garcia allegedly used Ostarine but that did not help him as he weighed 3.2 lbs heavier on the scale. This eventually got the WBC LW title off the tables.

Even his win against his longtime rival, Haney was overturned after the commission found the banned substance in ‘King Ryan’s’ blood thus levying him a stiff one-year ban. Now, Garcia, in a stunning turn of events, pledged his innocence, naming “Scooter” for supplying him with tainted supplements.

This however did not sit well with former boxer Zab Judah and Shields who pledged allegiance to the boxing personality. Shields in her post wrote,

“And I work with Scooter too & NEVER FAILED A DRUG TEST! Been working with him for years!!!!!”

In fact, the MW champion and Garcia have been engaged in a long-time feud with both boxers criticizing each other and the ongoing row did nothing but fan the flames.

