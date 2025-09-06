“Where’s the Integrity?”: Allie Clifton Calls Out Former Champs for Siding With Kawhi Leonard on His $28M Deal

As days continue to pass, more and more people have begun speaking about the reported scandal involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. The two-time NBA champion’s reputation was once that of a bit of a hermit, as he kept to himself. That opinion seems to have gone down the drain very quickly but Leonard seems to have found a little support in some NBA champs.

Now, every NBA team is looking for an advantage against its competitors. But unlike some other sports, like the MLB, each organization in the NBA has the same salary cap. That eliminates the likelihood of big markets such as the New York Knicks offering mega contracts which smaller teams can’t afford.

That sometimes isn’t enough, as some teams look to go the extra mile. That is allegedly what the Los Angeles Clippers reportedly did by funnelling Kawhi Leonard $28 million in a “no-show” job sponsorship deal. The Minnesota Timberwolves were guilty of this exact practice with Joe Smith in 2000.

Pablo Torre’s viral report has consequently resulted in many former athletes providing their perspective on the case. Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson provided more context about such dealings to the casual fan.

“Players are often promised things. That happens all the time,” Jefferson said on the Road Trippin’ podcast. “The issue is this was a current thing to circumvent the cap. But there’s always these backdoor deals and agreed negotiations all the time,” he added.

Of course, Jefferson didn’t go on to list any examples that he knew of. However, the confidence in his tone suggests it’s more than just a couple of examples on his mind.

But if one looks at the Joe Smith case as a frame of reference, it could potentially provide a better understanding of the NBA’s judicial system. Smith’s only punishment was that then-NBA Commissioner David Stern elected to void his contract. Most of the other consequences were borne by the team.

While examining the situation from a player’s perspective, Jefferson offers a brutally candid answer. “The players rarely get in trouble for it,” Jefferson said. After all, it makes sense since this specific practice is a breach of ethics, mainly on a team’s part.

As a result, Jefferson revealed what they would do given the same position as Leonard. “I would do it in a heartbeat if I were Kawhi Leonard,” Jefferson proclaimed. Channing Frye shortly followed suit, sharing the same opinion. But not everyone was on the same page. Co-host Allie Clifton had some pushback to the former NBA champions’ comments.

“Where’s the integrity?” Clifton asked. Jefferson offered a short yet impactful rebuttal, stating, “Integrity in professional sports? No, this is survival.”

As things currently stand, Leonard is an innocent man. Torre’s report is still just an allegation, but the NBA has taken matters into their hands to launch an official investigation. Integrity might not exist in Jefferson’s head, but consequences do for every party if guilty.