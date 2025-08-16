Nick Nurse Needs to Lean on Available Players Not Joel Embiid, Says NBA Insider

Many NBA experts feel enough is enough in regard to Joel Embiid’s injury woes. Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Nick Nurse has been urged to build his Philadelphia 76ers roster around other players and not the perennially injured big man.

For those who back Embiid, the news coming out of the 76ers camp has been positive heading into the training camp. It’s not 100% certain whether he will lace up his boots in time for the season to start, as he recovers from his latest knee surgery, but head coach Nick Nurse says he’s “healthy to play and play to his nearest capabilities.”

Lamenting the numerous player injuries, analyst Marc J. Spears looked at Greg Oden, a former No. 1 draft pick, who barely made a ripple in the NBA because of his constant injuries. After featuring sparingly as a rotation player for a few years, Oden retired after playing a year in China. Spears put Embiid and forward Paul George in the same category.

“When you see people, that their bodies have failed them, you sadly can’t count on them, even though they are extremely talented,” Spears stated. “Such is the case unfortunately with Joel. Such is the case with PG unfortunately. So, what do you do, Nick Nurse? You lean on your guards.”

Spears named the wealth of options Nurse can call upon, like Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Quentin Grimes, Kyle Lowry, the returning Eric Gordon and rookie sensation V.J Edgecombe, hinted that he should adjust his playbook to suit their style. “There’s a riches of guards that go there. Go with a three guard lineup. I think that’s their best bet to be competitive.”

Spears’ response to Embiid’s troubles seems measured. Some experts have suggested Embiid be traded away, but not Spears. At least not directly. All he wants Philadelphia to do is stop relying on him, generational as he is. Naturally, this would also ease the pressure on Embiid as he battles through this challenging period in his life.