Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Sacramento Kings? Dallas Mavericks release toe injury report ahead of match vs De’Aaron Fox and co

Western Conference layer of the month Luka Doncic is listed questionable for the matchup against Sacramento Kings this weekend.

The Dallas Mavericks have won their last three games, two of which came against second-seeded Warriors. Luka Doncic has been phenomenal in these games and earned himself the player of the month title. He was only one assist shy of having a 40-point triple-double against the Golden State Warriors.

The 3x All-Star is single-handedly carrying the Mavericks past big teams to the playoffs. Dallas’ injury report is quite lengthy this week but the schedule is in their favor. After that, however, they face Celtics, Nets, and Sixers in a span of 5 days. Luka Doncic producing at an MVP level will only keep them above Denver Nuggets this season.

Luka Doncic will be a game-time decision

Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors Luka dropped 41 points to beat them by 9. He did not retain any injuries in that game but is listed as questionable on Mavericks’ injury report for tonight’s matchup against Sacramento Kings.

He missed many games this season due to injuries and Covid. Doncic did not reaggravate any of the injures so Mavs fans can take a breath. He has sprained his left toe and may decide to suit up tonight as they have a very real chance of overtaking the Utah Jazz soon.

Luka Dončić (left toe sprain), Sterling Brown (illness) and Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) are all questionable for tomorrow afternoon’s game against Sacramento. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 4, 2022

Maxi Kleber, Tim Haraway Jr, and Marquese Chriss remain sidelined due to various ailments. If Luka Doncic is cleared to play tonight the Dallas Mavericks will surely add another W to their record. Otherwise, with the long injury list, it will be hard for them to get past Sac-Town.

