Singer Saad Lamjarred, Nina Marie Daniele, and Fans Can’t Get Enough as Mike Tyson’s Drops Opponent in New Sparring Video

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boxer Mike Tyson on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

November is almost around the corner and it is barely weeks to the most anticipated showdown of the year – Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul. And now, the 58-year-old is starting to show off his final preparations for the boxing showdown with the YouTuber-turned-boxer. In a recent clip shared by the former heavyweight champion of the world, fans got to see a glimpse of the old “Kid Dynamite!”

In fact, despite age catching up to the once fearsome fighter, it appears Tyson still has the fire in him. He dropped his sparring partner with a thunderous left hook, ultimately leaving MMA influencer Nina Marie Daniele in awe, who encouraged Tyson with, “You still got it Mike.”

Not just Nina, even the 39-year-old singer Saad Lamjarred was left impressed to see the nearly 60 Tyson drop some haymakers. In fact, the sight of the veteran got the Moroccan so hyped that he pledged his allegiance and said, “Love you Mr Tyson and I support you till the end forever and ever.”

In fact, the entire combat sports community came down to the comment section in support of Tyson including Shogun Rua, Henry Cejudo, and several more.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion, Shogun Rua noted down his thoughts in Portuguese, saying “Irado” while ‘Triple C dropped some fire emojis to show his support.

Others simply lauded the veteran while some even warned ‘The Problem Child’ to be wary of Tyson’s missiles, asserting, “Absolutely insane. Jake is in trouble.”

Tyson is as confident as he was back in the 90s. So much so that the former champ put forth an audacious $20 million demand ahead of his fight with Paul in response to the latter’s $ 5 million pre-fight bet.

Tyson wants $20 mil for Paul fight

Earlier this month Jake Paul sensationally offered Tyson a whopping sum of $5 million if he can make it through the fourth round of their November showdown.

The 27-year-old, a few weeks earlier dropped a video on his TikTok where he was seen lying on his sofa shirtless with stacks of cash on his belly. He then called out Tyson, offering him an offer –

“Mikey, Mikey, if you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5 million.”

Furthermore, the brash Paul also revealed the catch, reminding that if Tyson fails to do so, he will have to get a permanent tattoo that will eternalize his loss to the YouTuber.

In response to this, the veteran has come out to demand 4 times that sum. In an exclusive to USA Sports, Tyson upped the ante and asked Paul to put the money where his mouth is demanding $20 million instead of 5!

Now, it’s no surprise that almost everyone going to watch this fight wants to see Iron Mike knock the living bejesus out of the younger Paul brother. But does he really need 4 rounds to get there?