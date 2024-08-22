Start Time Of Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, and, Argentina

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits court side during the third quarter of the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest and the baddest exhibition boxing match is almost upon us, featuring Floyd Mayweather against a familiar foe – John Gotti III. The two will clash heads on August 24 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City after their first ordeal saw an anti-climatic ending with a notorious in-ring brawl breaking out.

For those who want to catch the action live, below are the start times of the bout for fight fans around the world.

Country(Time Zone) Start time Main Event USA(ET) 7:30 PM 11:06 PM Canada (ET) 7:30 PM 11:06 PM UK (GMT) 12:30 AM (August 25) 4:06 AM (August 25) Australia (AEDT) 9:30 AM (August 25) 1:06 PM (August 25) New Zealand (NZST) 11:30 AM (August 25) 3:06 AM (August 25) Brazil (BRT) 8:30 PM 12:06 AM (August 25) Spain (CET) 1:30 AM (August 25) 5:06 AM (August 25) France(CET) 1:30 AM (August 25) 5:06 AM (August 25) Ukraine 2:30 AM (August 25) 6:06 AM (August 25) Ireland (GMT) 12:30 AM (August 25) 4:06 AM (August 25) Italy (CET) 1:30 AM (August 25) 5:06 AM (August 25) Argentina (ART) 8:30 PM 12:06 AM (August 25) Russia(MSK) 2:30 AM (August 25) 6:06 AM (August 25) Mexico (CST) 5:30 PM 9:06 PM China (CST) 7:30 AM (August 25) 11:06 AM (August 25) Japan (JST) 8:30 AM (August 25) 12:06 PM (August 25) India (IST) 5:30 AM (August 25) 8:36 AM (August 25) UAE(AST) 3:30 AM (August 25) 7:06 AM (August 25) Qatar 2:30 AM (August 25) 6:06 AM (August 25) Saudi Arabia 2:30 AM (August 25) 6:06 AM (August 25)

Fans can also catch the action live on DAZN Boxing’s app (excluding Mexico).

The 47-year-old boxing icon and John Gotti of the Gambino family clashed last year, the bout did not go the distance after the referee waved off the bout due to the in-ring theatrics, resulting in a disqualification, sparking a massive brawl.

In the aftermath of the first bout going south, ‘Money’ Mayweather is eyeing a decisive win, confirming that he is indeed looking for a KO to prove all the naysayers wrong while “it’s personal” for Gotti III who is also aiming for something similar.

Gotti III smells blood; warns Mayweather of KO

Despite ending his professional career in 2017, 50-0 Floyd Mayweather has laced the gloves several times for exhibition bouts to keep the cash flowing while enthralling the fandom with his grace. In fact, he had massive success boxing MMA’s biggest superstar Conor McGregor, making a millions in the process.

However, things took a sharp turn last year when he took on John Gotti III of the Gambino family. No Judegs were assigned in their first ordeal and the bout went on without any hiccups.

Mayweather had no trouble getting in his shots as the former professional boxer toyed with the MMA-turned-boxing athlete for a considerable amount of time.

Things however went south in the sixth round after referee Kenny Bayless brought the contest to an early stoppage and that’s when everything descended into chaos.

Now with their first ending disastrously, Gotti III, in an exclusive to Bigfightweekend.com, made it personal.

“I know this is going to be a very tough fight. I know there’s a lot of bad blood and I know man-to-man, Floyd (Mayweather) wants to settle this as do I. Forget all the boxing and all that other stuff. It’s between me and him. It’s personal.”

The New Yorker also hinted that he would be eyeing a definitive win by exploiting Mayweather’s mistakes, aiming for a KO that would end the debate once and for all.