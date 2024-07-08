Teofimo Lopez Snubs Shakur Stevenson Fight for Diaz vs. Masvidal 2: “Real Entertainment Boxing”

Teofimo Lopez couldn’t be bothered to watch Shakur Stevenson take on Artem Harutyunyan last weekend. The fight took place at the same time as the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight. Although both fights were in front of sold-out crowds, the Diaz vs. Masvidal fight naturally had more eyes including Lopez’s.

The boxer was in attendance at the Honda Center in Anaheim to watch two UFC legends go at it.

Following the fight, ES News ran into Lopez as he was exiting the stadium with his entourage. He spoke to the YouTuber about the Stevenson fight saying,

“I didn’t see his fight because we’re over here in Fanmio enjoying this fight. You know, actually really entertainment boxing”

‘The Takeover’ was grateful to the Fanmio family and to Diaz for inviting him to the event as he had an asbolute blast at the event. He did not have much to say about Stevenson’s fight though since he only heard about the champion retaining his belt through ESPN.

Following the fight, Lopez ran into Ryan Garcia backstage and the pair were chatting it up before an interviewer asked them a pressing question.

Lopez defends ‘KingRy’ against the WBC expulsion

‘The Takeover’ and Garcia have a lot in common. They share Mexican heritage, are good friends and are often spotted together.

While at the Diaz vs. Masvidal event, the pair were catching up backstage when a reporter from ES News asked them about the WBC banning ‘KingRy’ for his intolerant and deeply uncivilized remarks against minority communities.

Lopez believes that the decision was up to the WBC President and added that Garcia was just having a moment and it didn’t mean anything.

“That’s up to Mauricio man he has his own regulations and rules…Listen we all have our moments, we’re young. Doesn’t mean anything by it though. I don’t think they should expel him.”

Interestingly, Garcia’s ban comes just weeks after a one year suspension imposed on him by the New York State Athletic Commission for testing positive for PEDs in his fight against Devin Haney.