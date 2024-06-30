Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett Purse and Payouts: Reports Reveal 7-Figure Earnings of ‘The Takeover’ After UD Win Over Claggett

The touted Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Clagget fight has ended in a unanimous decision victory for the champion. But after witnessing the slugfest between ‘The Takeover’ and ‘The Dragon’, fans are now speculating about their purse from the fight as well.

Lopez walked in as the WBO light welterweight champ into the fight and as a far more popular than his Canadian rival. So, understandably, ‘The Takeover’ also made much more money than Claggett from the encounter.

Now, Lopez’s fight purse from this one may be lighter than what he got for his previous fight against Jamaine Ortiz. Still, he is reported to have made around $1.5M from the fight.

‘The Dragon’ Claggett meanwhile is reported to have earned only about a third of his rival with $500k to show from the encounter. However, this was not their only source of income from the night.

Lopez and Clagget get showered with PPV money

There’s a reason boxers get paid significantly more than UFC fighters. Not only is their purse seriously on a whole different tangent, but they also get a huge share of the PPV money.

In this case, the number of PPVs sold by the Lopez vs. Claggett fight is yet to be revealed but according to reports, it’s round about 500k, which means, Lopez is set to be making another $3.5 million from the slugfest! Needless to say, this would boost his overall income to $5M, a figure more than thrice his guaranteed fight purse.

Claggett, is actually also making more than the $500k from the encounter and will walk a much happier man, despite having lost the fight.

A report from ‘Marca’ predicted that he is line to make another cool million dollars, which would take his income into seven figures as well. That’s $1.5 million he takes home.

But despite the win and the huge purse, this fight will have rung the worrying bells for Lopez. After complaining about nobody wanting to fight him at 140, he had given the opportunity to the relatively unknown Clagget.

And even though it was fairly straight forward fight, given Lopez’s credentials, many are of the opinion that Clagget’s back should have kissed the canvas a lot more.

So, as of right now, it would appear that if he decided to take on Ryan Garcia (after his suspension) or Devin Haney for that matter, the boxer could land in some serious trouble.

That said, tonight, he is likely to be $3.5 million richer than he was yesterday. So, he’ll take the win however it comes.