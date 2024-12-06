mobile app bar

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Slams Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, Questions Point of Victory Over an Ageing Legend

Allan Binoy
Published

Never one to mince his words, Shaquille O’Neal has weighed in on Jake Paul’s fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson and slammed the bout, calling it a “robbery” and questioning the point of Paul’s victory over the 58-year-old Tyson.

O’Neal’s frustration stems from what he sees as an unfair matchup. While Tyson is one of the greatest fighters of all time, his prime was decades ago. Paul, at his physical peak and riding the momentum of his controversial boxing career, faced an opponent who simply wasn’t what he used to be.

O’Neal argued that true greatness comes from taking on competitors at their peak—not by beating up on older legends.

On his podcast with Evander Holyfield, he expressed his frustrations and said that Paul bragging about beating Tyson would be like him bragging about dominating a 70-year-old Wilt Chamberlain.

“Does that make me great? No, it makes me look ridiculous….Mike Tyson is a legend, no doubt, but he’s not 28 anymore. He’s 58. That’s not a win that proves anything about Jake Paul’s skills. It’s just a payday.”

Shaq’s comments seem to echo the feelings of many fans who watched the fight. While the spectacle of Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson undoubtedly drew attention, it left a sour taste for those who felt it was more about cashing in on Tyson’s name than showcasing legitimate competition.

Despite managing to sell tickets claiming that he was truly back to his old self, Tyson could barely move during the actual fight. He probably still had a semblance of those quick hands but his legs and his hip movement were all gone. And even with that Paul couldn’t manage to knock him out.

Paul later claimed that it was out of mercy that he let Tyson walk out of the ring but nobody was buying it.

Regardless, Shaq’s message is clear: If  Paul wants to prove he’s the real deal, “fight someone in their prime. Then we’ll talk.”

But it seems ‘The Problem Child‘ isn’t really paying any attention.

Jake Paul trolls haters on Twitter

Despite all the warranted backlash, Paul seems unfazed and is leaning into the controversy with his signature humor. He is embracing all the everyone who is calling him out for exclusively fighting retired fighters.

After news broke about the discovery of a 392-year-old Greenland shark being seen in the Arctic Ocean, Paul took to Twitter to stir the pot, writing,

“Next opponent found. Let’s run it.”

Now, we can complain all about him being shameless in his endeavors but the fact remains that the Paul-Tyson card broke the previous highest boxing gate record set by Canelo Alvarez. So, we are the ones paying to watch his fights!

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

