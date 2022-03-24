‘Anyone who says wrestling is easier than boxing is full of sh*t’ – Tyson Fury says Wrestling is 100 times harder than Boxing

Tyson Fury finds WWE to be harder than boxing and says anyone who thinks wrestling is easier than boxing is full of sh*t.

Tyson Fury, considered by many as the best active heavyweight boxer, considers WWE to be much more intensifying and tiring when compared to boxing. The boxing legend also spoke about the fitness level the two sports require and lauded the WWE wrestlers for staying fit even after their intense schedule.

He added that boxing fixtures also had a higher time interval in comparison to WWE fixtures.

Fury surprised many of his fans when he wrestling in a WWE event back in 2019. The announcement came at shortly after he received 47 stitches courtesy of a double-cut from Otto Wallin.

‘He is finished with boxing’

Frank Warren, promoter of Tyson Fury had found the match to be risky due to the injury the legend owned. While many applauded Fury being brave and taking up wrestling immediately after an injury, some criticized him for doing so. Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn went on to claim that Tyson Fury’s leap into wrestling was evidence that he was finished with boxing.

Fury rubbished the rumours immediately. As per the Independent, he was convinced that he would remain in boxing after discovering how exhausting wrestling is.

“It’s very taxing on the body. Very hard work. There’s a lot of impact on the human body which is different to boxing because you don’t make any impact when you’re boxing, well at least I don’t. The cut [from Wallin] was my first one in 10 years.”

“I don’t make any impact in boxing, but wrestling you take impact every day getting power-slammed suplexed, everything you can think of. I’ve been getting chucked out of the ring too. It’s all just impact, impact, impact. It is painful, to say the least. I don’t get hit when I’m boxing really. Would say there is 100 times more impact than in boxing because I’m actually getting picked up and slammed onto a hard floor. I don’t ever get that in boxing, ever.”

‘Anyone who says wrestling is easier than boxing is full of sh*t’

“I can honestly tell you that if I spar for 10 or 12 rounds, I might get hit five times. In this you’re getting impacted every day you train. Every time I go to that gym and train for two hours there will be impact, getting smashed onto the floor, the ropes or into a corner.”

“Anyone who says wrestling is easier than boxing is full of sh*t. They don’t know what they’re talking about. I thought I had a hard schedule boxing twice a year, being away in training camp for 10 weeks. These guys are away every day and wrestle five nights a week. Braun Strowman had 191 matches last year, I had two. So which one is more taxing on the body?” Tyson Fury concluded.

Click here to read more of WWE.