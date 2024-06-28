mobile app bar

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for ‘The Takeover’ and ‘The Dragon’ This Weekend

Souvik Roy
Published

Teofimo Lopez and Steve Claggett
Steve Claggett’s superb in-ring form indicates that his clash against the WBO light welterweight king, Teofimo Lopez, is going to be monumental. Hence, while fans are eagerly waiting for the enthralling action, there have been speculations about how much money the two will earn from their 29 June encounter.

A look at the previous fight purses of Lopez and Claggett will help us gain an idea about their estimated earnings from the bout. A report from ‘Sportysalaries’ revealed that the Brooklyn native, Lopez, earns something between the range of $1.25M to $2.5M per fight. He made a whopping $2.5M from his previous fight against Jamaine Ortiz.

However, the report also predicted that Lopez would have to be satisfied with a much lighter guaranteed fight purse this time. He will most likely pocket around $1.5M from the encounter, although his rival, Claggett, will lag far behind in terms of making money. The report claimed that Claggett would make about $500k from the clash, a third of the amount that his rival would walk away with.

Well, fans may know that several boxers have walked out with much more money from their fights than their estimated fight purses. This is because they also receive a share of the PPV revenue, and the Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett encounter won’t be any different.

Teofimo Lopez and Steve Claggett would make a lot more than their guaranteed purses

Boxing fans may know of several fights where the PPV shares of a boxer went well past their guaranteed fight purse. ‘Sportysalaries’ estimated that the Lopez vs. Clagget encounter would also stand as an example of this phenomenon.

Despite Lopez’s estimated fight purse being $1.5M, they predicted that his PPV shares would provide him with another $3.5M (if the PPV sales stand at 500k or more on fight day). Needless to say, it will boost his total income from the fight to a staggering $5M.

‘The Dragon’ Claggett will also walk home happier as the report estimated that his PPV earnings would stand at around $500k. However, his happiness will multiply itself several times if he also manages to emerge as the WBO light welterweight king after the encounter.

